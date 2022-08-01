Dachshunds, schnitzel & lederhosen: DAS Fest returns to Elkhorn this weekend

ELKHORN — DAS Fest USA, a celebration of German culture, returns Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7, to the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

The event debuted last year at the 99-acre fairgrounds, which is located at 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

DAS Fest USA is the signature event of the United Way of Walworth County. Proceeds from the three-day festival support over 40 nonprofit agencies.

Why go to DAS Fest? Here are five reasons.

Entertainment

Artists will perform across three stages. Headlining DAS Fest USA is the Grammy-nominated and wildly eclectic Alex Meixner. Also performing are Georgia Rae, the Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band, Alpensterne, the Gerhard Albinus Band, Copper Box Band, Alpine Blast Trio, Alphorngruppe Alpine Echoes and the Happy Players.

There's more than music to occupy one's time at DAS Fest.

Meet up with friends in the Biergarten or grab a table in the huge Oktoberfest Tent.

Sing and sway to German songs during the day and dance the night away to party-polka tunes.

At the NEW Backyard, journey beyond oompah music with Ohio’s accordion-fronted rock the Gerhard Albinus Band and local fiddle loop artist Georgia Rae.

German dancers, culture groups, and alphorn players can be seen throughout the grounds.

And the Original Live Glockenspiel — depicting the day in the life of a Holzhacker, or Lumberjack — is not to be missed.

German Eats & Drinks

Schnitzel, spaetzle, sauerbraten, giant pretzels, potato pancakes, Reuben sandwich rolls, leberkase, red cabbage, pork shank, apple strudel, and of course plenty of bratwurst can be found at DAS Fest USA.

The famous Mader’s Restaurant returns with three locations this year, including an air-conditioned sit-down dining experience.

Plenty of other foods are also on the menu, including corn on the cob, Wisconsin cheese curds, mini donuts, kettle corn, roasted nuts, pierogi, tacos, and grilled cheese with bbq pork or bacon. Enjoy a glass of Riesling from Wein-Bauer with a piece of Black Forest cake at the Kaffee und Kuchen bakery or choose a local craft brew in The Backyard. Reserve a seat and sample wine in the Wine Cellar at DAS Fest USA with Wines for Humanity.

But of course, it wouldn’t be an official “Prost!” at a German festival without a liter of Hofbrau, Paulaner or Hacker-Pschorr.

More fun, more special activities

From small children to nanas and papas, there’s sheer enjoyment lined up for all ages at DAS Fest USA.

Cheer on your favorite Dachshund or Corgi at the Little Leg Races, hop on a carnival ride, play Bingo, Knockerball, or the official Hammer-Schlagen.

Register for the Aug. 6 DAS Run for Rotary 5K. Flex those muscles in one of four stein hoisting competitions. Aug. 7 starts with a united worship service and features Thrivent Family Day with special activities for the kids.

Shopping

Vendors are traveling to DAS Fest from across the USA setting up thousands of square feet of dirndls, lederhosen, steins, cuckoo clocks and more in the official Marktplatz and throughout the grounds.

Look for an Oktoberfest outfit, or bring a Christmas shopping list. These are not shops commonly seen every day in the area.

The first half hour

Showing up early at DAS Fest USA has its perks. When the gates open each day, while supplies last, the DAS Fest Spirit Team will be greeting guests with free swag. Plus, people can mark a spot in the Oktoberfest Tent and get ready for a full day of gemütlichkeit.

For a DAS Fest USA schedule and more information, go to www.dasfestusa.com, search #DiscoverYourDeutsch or call 262-675-3335.