Daou Winery Wine Tasting

Thursday, June 16, 5:30-8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.

A six-wine guided tasting is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Daou Wine, live music by the Evan & Tom Leahy Band and prizes on the patio from 6:30-8 p.m.

