Delavan, Lake Geneva funeral directors form partnership

Robert G. Betzer, a longtime funeral director of the Delavan-Darien area, has partnered with Steven R. Lazarczyk, of the Lake Geneva area.

Betzer is of the Betzer Funeral Home — now the Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home in Delavan.

Lazarczyk is of the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home in Lake Geneva.

The two now have chapels to serve people in the areas of Delavan, Darien and Lake Geneva.

“I could not ask for a better person to go into business with, he is very compassionate and caring with the families that I have served for many years,” said Betzer, of Lazarczyk. “He is what a true funeral director is of this generation, bringing new ideas to the Delavan-Darien area.”

Sterling Emmett Betzer founded the Betzer Funeral Home in 1908 and then moved to Delavan to start another location.

His son, Robert Sterling Betzer joined the family firm in 1936 and was operating the Betzer Funeral Home at that time. Later on, his son, Robert Gray Betzer, entered the Betzer Funeral home in 1969 and Robert S. Betzer retired in 1987.

“We have always been family owned and operated and pride ourselves on individual attention to those we serve,” Betzer said.