Delavan, Whitewater photographers win awards in Fran Achen competition
Paulette Marzahl's "Illusion of Fluidity" took second place in the Fran Achen Photography Competition. Marzahl, of Delavan, also received honorable mention for the photo "Time Travel."
Submitted, Regional News
Fletcher Crone (right), of Whitewater, received honorable mention in the Fran Achen Photography Competition for "Tranquility of Mind."
Submitted, Regional News
First Place and Best of Show in the 2022 Fran Achen Photography Competition went to John Messley (right), of Rockford, Illinois, for his "Ice Fisherman" photo. Messley also received honorable mention for the photo "Trestle."
Submitted, Regional News
"Indigo Bunting" is one of two photos that received honorable mention in the Fran Achen Photography Competition that were submitted by Howard Rothstein, of Whitewater.
● First Place (Best of Show): John Messley, of Rockford, Illinois, “Ice Fisherman.”
● Second Place: Paulette Marzahl, Delavan, “Illusion of Fluidity.”
● Third Place: David Bueschel, Menomonee Falls, “Mister Machine."
Those who received honorable mentions are Fletcher Crone, of Whitewater, “Tranquility of Mind;” Gary Galger, Madison, “Childhood Dreams;” Marzahl, Delavan, “Time Travel;” James Meldrum, Beloit, “Summer Afternoon;” Messley, Rockford, “Trestle;” Karl Mohr, Machesney Park, Illinois, for “Baltic Mill,” “Horse Drawn Combine," and "Rock Cut Kestrel;" and Howard Rothstein, Whitewater, for “Indigo Bunting” and "Trillium Studio Portrait."
