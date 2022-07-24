Delavan, Whitewater photographers win awards in Fran Achen competition

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance recently announced the winners of the 2022 Fran Achen Photography Competition.

Three Walworth County residents received awards during the competition.

Winning entries can be viewed at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. They are also displayed online at www.whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2022.

Awards are as follows.

● First Place (Best of Show): John Messley, of Rockford, Illinois, “Ice Fisherman.”

● Second Place: Paulette Marzahl, Delavan, “Illusion of Fluidity.”

● Third Place: David Bueschel, Menomonee Falls, “Mister Machine."

Those who received honorable mentions are Fletcher Crone, of Whitewater, “Tranquility of Mind;” Gary Galger, Madison, “Childhood Dreams;” Marzahl, Delavan, “Time Travel;” James Meldrum, Beloit, “Summer Afternoon;” Messley, Rockford, “Trestle;” Karl Mohr, Machesney Park, Illinois, for “Baltic Mill,” “Horse Drawn Combine," and "Rock Cut Kestrel;" and Howard Rothstein, Whitewater, for “Indigo Bunting” and "Trillium Studio Portrait."

People can still select the Viewers Choice Award winner by voting both in the Cultural Arts Center gallery or online. To vote online, visit www.whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2022-vote.

Voters can fill out three ballots to select their top three pieces

The Viewers Choice Award winner will be announced Sunday, July 31.

For questions, contact the event's chairperson, Jeff McDonald, at waa.franachen@gmail.com.