Dining out: Where to eat this Christmas

With this many dining specials, there’s no excuse not to go out for a Christmas meal.
From buffets to unique yuletide menu offerings, there are numerous chances to get a delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner Dec. 24 and 25.
Here’s a list of some of the local Christmas specials.
Christmas Eve
Dinner: Dec. 24, 4 to 9 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Ct., town of Geneva. Call 262-245-7200 for details.
Dinner specials: Dec. 24, 5 to 9 p.m., Grandview Restaurant at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Visit genevainn.com/events or call 262-248-5680 for details.
Prime Rib Buffet: Dec. 24, 5 to 10 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost $34.95 adults, $16.95 children 6 to 12, $5 children 2 to 5. Visit www.theabbeyresort.com for details.
Dinner: Dec. 24, 5 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Cost depends on dish. Visit www.lakelawnresort.com/events for menu and details.
Christmas Day
Brunch: Dec. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West. Cost $29.95 adults, $14.95 children 6 to 12, $5 children 2 to 5. Visit www.theabbeyresort.com for details.
Brunch: Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Geneva ChopHouse at Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Cost $75 ages 13 and older, $30 ages 6 to 12, $15 ages 2 to 5, complimentary for those younger than 2 with paying adult. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788. Reservations open to parties of six or less.
Grand Yuletide Buffet: Dec. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Frontier Restaurant. Adults $36.95, children 4 to 12 $16.95, children 3 and younger free. Visit www.lakelawnresort.com/events for details.
Dinner buffet: Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grand Cafe at Grand Geneva. Cost $45 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 6 to 12, $10 ages 2 to 5, complimentary for those younger than 2 with paying adult. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788.
Four-course dinner: Dec. 25, 5 to 10 p.m., 240° West. Visit www.theabbeyresort.com for details.