Dining out: Where to eat this Christmas

With this many dining specials, there’s no excuse not to go out for a Christmas meal.

From buffets to unique yuletide menu offerings, there are numerous chances to get a delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner Dec. 24 and 25.

Here’s a list of some of the local Christmas specials.

Christmas Eve

Dinner: Dec. 24, 4 to 9 p.m., Hunt Club Steakhouse, 555 Hunt Club Ct., town of Geneva. Call 262-245-7200 for details.

Dinner specials: Dec. 24, 5 to 9 p.m., Grandview Restaurant at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Visit genevainn.com/events or call 262-248-5680 for details.

Prime Rib Buffet: Dec. 24, 5 to 10 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost $34.95 adults, $16.95 children 6 to 12, $5 children 2 to 5. Visit www.theabbeyresort.com for details.

Dinner: Dec. 24, 5 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Cost depends on dish. Visit www.lakelawnresort.com/events for menu and details.

Christmas Day