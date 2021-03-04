East Troy Railroad rides again with new event schedule

EAST TROY — The East Troy Electric Railroad Museum is optimistic that 2021 will be the year things get back on track.

Bunny Trains, which return to the rails Saturday, March 27, mark the start of the new season.

The railroad is planning new brunch trains and has released a full slate of special events this year.

“We are eager to get rolling in 2021 and I am hopeful that we will be able to return to normal operations as the year progresses,” said Ryan Jones, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “Initially, we will be observing all the safety measures that let us operate safely last year.”

Dinner Train cars will have pinpoint ionization systems to clean and filter the air. Seating will be socially distanced and masks are required to ride the trains.

Starting April 24, trains depart on Saturdays from East Troy at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

On Fridays and Sundays, trains leave at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Trains will stop at the Elegant Farmer store and deli, but due to safety protocols, all passengers must purchase round-trip tickets only at the East Troy Depot.