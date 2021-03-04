East Troy Railroad rides again with new event schedule

EAST TROY — The East Troy Electric Railroad Museum is optimistic that 2021 will be the year things get back on track.
Bunny Trains, which return to the rails Saturday, March 27, mark the start of the new season.
The railroad is planning new brunch trains and has released a full slate of special events this year.
“We are eager to get rolling in 2021 and I am hopeful that we will be able to return to normal operations as the year progresses,” said Ryan Jones, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “Initially, we will be observing all the safety measures that let us operate safely last year.”
Dinner Train cars will have pinpoint ionization systems to clean and filter the air. Seating will be socially distanced and masks are required to ride the trains.
Starting April 24, trains depart on Saturdays from East Troy at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
On Fridays and Sundays, trains leave at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
Trains will stop at the Elegant Farmer store and deli, but due to safety protocols, all passengers must purchase round-trip tickets only at the East Troy Depot.
New passengers will not be boarding from Elegant Farmer.
Tickets can be purchased at easttroyrr.org.
Dinner and brunch trains
In addition to the returning Dinner Trains, there will be four Sunday Brunch Trains running this year.
The Dinner Trains offer elegant three or four-course meals with beautiful table settings on linen tablecloths. Menus and pricing vary.
Sunday Brunch Trains feature tasty breakfast casseroles, pastries and a fruit cup, plus juice or coffee.
Tickets $45 per person. Brunch Trains run June 20, July 18, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10.
Special events
New this year, the East Troy Railroad will run trains to Concerts in the Park at Indianhead Park in Mukwonago.
The trails will run June 11, July 9, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11.
Other events include:
Railfest/Railfan Day June 19 — Each train runs with a different set of railroad cars. Many historic cars will also be on display, plus face painting and popcorn at the East Troy Depot.
Chicago and Military Day Aug. 14 — Historic South Shore and Chicago Elevated cars will be featured.
Beer Tasting Train Sept. 4 — The joint event with Black Point Estate features beer tasting, history and trivia, plus hors d’oeuvres.
Harvest Fest Trains Sept. 10 to Oct. 24 — Take the train to Harvest Fest at Elegant Farmer.
Christmas Trains Nov. 26 to Dec. 19 — Round-trips to Santa’s Workshop at Elegant Farmer.
For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.