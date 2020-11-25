Effort to feed needy families set for Thanksgiving Day

BURLINGTON — A civic group, a charity and an area bank are working together to give 152 meals to families in need Thanksgiving Day.
Community State Bank (CSB) and its employees recently donated 76 meals toward the Thanksgiving meal campaign by Love Inc. and Rotary Club of Burlington.
According to the bank, those meals were also matched by the Rotary Club of Burlington, making for a grand total of 152 meals to go out Thursday, Nov. 26.
The meals will be distributed by Love Inc.
Located at 480 S. Pine St., Burlington, the Love Inc. Food Pantry will be open Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.
“It’s unfortunate that so many families are in need during this time, but it’s the reality and we want to help,” said CSB President and CEO Scott Huedepohl. “We sent an email to staff explaining the campaign and let them know that CSB would match any donations made by CSB team members. In less than 24 hours, we had multiple employees step forward to contribute.”
Love Inc. and Rotary Club of Burlington have hosted the annual campaign for over 20 years. Each year, the campaign provides meals for over 300 families.
This year, the need has increased due to COVID-19.
“2020 has set some new challenges and the demand from our community will be greater,” said Rotary Club of Burlington President Ronald Kolman. “Taking this opportunity to support a community organization, as well as families who are having tough time, encourages and allows members of Rotary to give back.”
In addition to meal donations, the Burlington Rotary Rescue Squad is also donating an additional $3,000 to the campaign.
Meals will be packed to-go and no sign up is required to participate. More details can also be found on Love Inc.’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/loveincwi.
“This is what Thanksgiving is all about,” said CSB Burlington Business Banker Becky McClelland. “It’s about helping others and donating what we can to make our communities better places to live.”
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., decorated their holiday window display with a variety of items
SoHo Boutique, 875 W. Main St., has placed a Christmas tree in their storefront window
Seasons on the Lake, 757 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window with a fireplace, wishing everyone on a happy Noel and merry Christmas
Riviera lit up at night
Queen Bee Artisan Market, 830 W. Main. St., decorated their windows in the theme of the movie "A Christmas Carole"
Marigold Gift Shop, 725 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window to represent "The Nutcracker"
Jayne Boutique, 771 W. Main St. has a cut-out Santa and Christmas albums and books displayed in its window
Galerie Matisse, 830 Main St., got artistic with its window display this year with a Christmas and large cardboard holiday decorations
Evr Dry Gds, 741 W. Main St., decided to rock out this year with their window display by decorating a Christmas tree with compact discs
Christmas tree, sweaters, hats and scarves are some of the items that can be found in Edie Boutique's holiday window display
C.R. Goodfinds, 731 W. Main St., has flannel shirts and Christmas figurines dresses in other clothing items
Audrey L's on Broad Street, 259 Broad St. decorated its window display with Santas, snowmen and other holiday-related items
