Effort to feed needy families set for Thanksgiving Day

BURLINGTON — A civic group, a charity and an area bank are working together to give 152 meals to families in need Thanksgiving Day.

Community State Bank (CSB) and its employees recently donated 76 meals toward the Thanksgiving meal campaign by Love Inc. and Rotary Club of Burlington.

According to the bank, those meals were also matched by the Rotary Club of Burlington, making for a grand total of 152 meals to go out Thursday, Nov. 26.

The meals will be distributed by Love Inc.

Located at 480 S. Pine St., Burlington, the Love Inc. Food Pantry will be open Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“It’s unfortunate that so many families are in need during this time, but it’s the reality and we want to help,” said CSB President and CEO Scott Huedepohl. “We sent an email to staff explaining the campaign and let them know that CSB would match any donations made by CSB team members. In less than 24 hours, we had multiple employees step forward to contribute.”

Love Inc. and Rotary Club of Burlington have hosted the annual campaign for over 20 years. Each year, the campaign provides meals for over 300 families.

This year, the need has increased due to COVID-19.