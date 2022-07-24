 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

En plein air workshops set for September in Whitewater

"The Yacht Club" by Ron Stocke

"The Yacht Club," a watercolor painting by Ron Stocke, who is leading a workshop in September for the Whitewater Arts Alliance. 

 Submitted, Regional News

WHITEWATER — Award-winning watercolor artist Ron Stocke will host a workshop for the Whitewater Arts Alliance from Sept. 23-25.

Stocke has been painting for over 30 years and is delighted to instruct a class with a relaxed atmosphere.

Students will take a three-day course to learn the core concepts of en plein air watercolor painting.

Classes will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Cravath Lakefront Center, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater.

The landscape around the Lakefront Center will be used for en plein air teaching.

Additionally, Stocke will be selling his book “En Plein Air: Watercolor” at each workshop. Students can buy a copy or bring their own and Stocke will sign each one.

Those who are interested can register on the Whitewater Arts Alliance website at www.whitewaterarts.org/watercolor-workshop-with-ron-stocke.

People are also reading…

For members of the alliance, the workshop costs $260. For all others, it costs $325. Checks can be mailed to the Whitewater Arts Alliance at P.O. Box 311, Whitewater, WI 53190.

Deadline to register is Aug. 23.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Corbin Bleu returns to “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"