En plein air workshops set for September in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Award-winning watercolor artist Ron Stocke will host a workshop for the Whitewater Arts Alliance from Sept. 23-25.

Stocke has been painting for over 30 years and is delighted to instruct a class with a relaxed atmosphere.

Students will take a three-day course to learn the core concepts of en plein air watercolor painting.

Classes will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Cravath Lakefront Center, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater.

The landscape around the Lakefront Center will be used for en plein air teaching.

Additionally, Stocke will be selling his book “En Plein Air: Watercolor” at each workshop. Students can buy a copy or bring their own and Stocke will sign each one.

Those who are interested can register on the Whitewater Arts Alliance website at www.whitewaterarts.org/watercolor-workshop-with-ron-stocke.

For members of the alliance, the workshop costs $260. For all others, it costs $325. Checks can be mailed to the Whitewater Arts Alliance at P.O. Box 311, Whitewater, WI 53190.

Deadline to register is Aug. 23.