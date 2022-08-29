Foreigner, Halestorm, Josh Turner & more to rock Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — The Walworth County Fair doesn't call it the Grandstand for nothing.

Big artists are playing at this year's fair, which is Wednesday through Monday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

Classic rock legends Foreigner, country/gospel singer Josh Turner and Grammy Award-winning hard rock act Halestorm are among the acts booked for Grandstand shows.

All shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Turner performs Friday, Sept. 2, with fellow country artist Phil Vassar as the opening act.

A platinum-selling artist with a deep baritone voice, Turner has a slew of hits under his belt, including "Why Don't We Just Dance" and "Time Is Love," the most played country song of 2012, according to Billboard.

Vassar is known for such chart-topping country songs as "Just Another Day in Paradise" and "In a Real Love." He is also an accomplished songwriter whose songs have been recorded by Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson and Jo Dee Messina, among others.

Tickets for the show range from $30 to $40, as of this writing. Note: Ticket prices do not cover admission to the fair.

A more rocking night is planned Saturday, Sept. 3, with Halestorm and guests Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side.

Halestorm won a Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance Grammy in 2013 for the song "Love Bites (So Do I)." Equally adept at arena rock anthems and power ballads, the group recently released its fifth album, "Back From the Dead."

Opening for Halestorm are Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side. Kenosha's Lines of Loyalty have shared the stage with Puddle of Mudd, Hinder, Saving Abel and others.

Based on its cover of Styx's "Renegade," Alabama-bred group Shallow Side reportedly found a fan in none other than the person who wrote that song — Tommy Shaw, guitarist/vocalist of Styx.

Tickets for the Halestorm, Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side show range from $30 to $50.

Like Styx, Foreigner came up in the 1970s. The two bands have also toured together. On Sunday, Sept. 4, Foreigner performs the final Grandstand concert of the 2022 Walworth County Fair.

Numerous Foreigner songs became FM radio staples — including "Hot Blooded," "Cold As Ice," "Feels Like the First Time," "Head Games," "Urgent," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "Juke Box Hero" and "I Want to Know What Love Is."

Lou Gramm, who sang with Foreigner for many years, is no longer in the group. Vocalist Kelly Hansen has sang with the group since 2005.

The seven-piece band includes guitarist Mick Jones, the only remaining founding member of Foreigner; and bassist Jeff Pilson, who prior to Foreigner played with Dokken and Dio.

Foreigner tickets range from $30 to $50. For tickets and other concert information, visit walworthcountyfair.com.

This year, the Walworth County Fair has three stages for live music.

In addition to the Grandstand, there are also the Park Stage and the WSLD Music Hall.

Following are the gig schedules at both stage areas.

Park Stage musical lineup

Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Frank 2 Frankie, noon; and Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1 — Steve Meisner Polka Band, noon; and Banana Wind: The Music of Jimmy Buffett, 3 p.m. Previously, it was announced that Almost Elton John would be performing. However, last week, it was announced that the show was cancelled.

Friday, Sept. 2 — Nate & Brido, noon; The Spectaculars, 1:30 p.m.; Doo Wop Daddies, 4 p.m.; and Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3 — The Gravity of Youth, 1:30 p.m.; and Elvis Presley Tribute: A Night with the King, starring Jonathan Lyons, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4 — Underground Sound Jazz Band, noon; Dawley Family, 4:30 p.m.; and The Britins: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 — Broadway Academy of Art & Dance, 11 a.m.; The Lara Bell Band, 1 p.m.; and the Gary McAdams Band, 4 p.m.

Music at the WSLD Music Hall

Note: 104.5 FM WSLD will broadcast live from this area each day of the fair, at noon.

Aug. 31 — Thompson Duo, 6 p.m.

Sept. 1 — Judson Brown Duo, 6 p.m.

Sept. 2 — JFK the Band, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3 — Thompson Duo, 2 p.m.

Sept. 4 — Thompson Duo, 2 p.m.

Sept. 5 — Grant Milliren, 2 p.m.

For updates on live music information, visit walworthcountyfairgrounds.com or go to the Walworth County Fairgrounds Facebook page.