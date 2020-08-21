Fresh & local: New restaurant brings unique flavors to Geneva

TOWN OF GENEVA — Numerous plants in the garden of Savoy at the French Country Inn tower over John Strong and Cristian Hernandez.

Strong, co-owner of the restaurant along with Michael Deutsch, and Hernandez, the executive chef, check on the flowers and vegetables in the garden.

Currently, much of what is grown is being used for garnishing the plates for customers at Savoy, which focuses on serving locally-sourced food presented in ways not customary to the area.

The new restaurant at W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva, is inside the French Country Inn, which is a well-known spot where Chicago mobsters of the Roaring ‘20s kicked up their heels and knocked back a few.

George “Bugs” Moran, Baby Face Nelson and members of John Dillinger’s gang are said to have stayed there.

Today, it seems people are coming to Savoy to try the ice creams, the breads, the Pickle Plate — all of it homemade in the kitchen.

“We believe that there’s room in Lake Geneva for a restaurant that offers something a little different,” Strong said.

The menu is a blend of cultures, including foods the chefs enjoy.