Fresh & local: New restaurant brings unique flavors to Geneva

TOWN OF GENEVA — Numerous plants in the garden of Savoy at the French Country Inn tower over John Strong and Cristian Hernandez.
Strong, co-owner of the restaurant along with Michael Deutsch, and Hernandez, the executive chef, check on the flowers and vegetables in the garden.
Currently, much of what is grown is being used for garnishing the plates for customers at Savoy, which focuses on serving locally-sourced food presented in ways not customary to the area.
The new restaurant at W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva, is inside the French Country Inn, which is a well-known spot where Chicago mobsters of the Roaring ‘20s kicked up their heels and knocked back a few.
George “Bugs” Moran, Baby Face Nelson and members of John Dillinger’s gang are said to have stayed there.
Today, it seems people are coming to Savoy to try the ice creams, the breads, the Pickle Plate — all of it homemade in the kitchen.
“We believe that there’s room in Lake Geneva for a restaurant that offers something a little different,” Strong said.
The menu is a blend of cultures, including foods the chefs enjoy.
“I think it comes down to the core of what our values are,” said Daniel Tapley, Savoy’s executive sous chef. “We want to have fun, we want to like what we’re cooking and we don’t want to be put into a box of what the area is.”
Happiness is key.
“If you’re happy, you’re going to produce good food,” said Hernandez.
Hits on the current menu include Tacos Al Pastor, Chicken Chicharron and the Savoy “Old Fashioned” Duck.
Tacos Al Pastor is made with pork bellies, corn tortillas, Fresno pepper and pineapple, smoked in Crème Fraiche — or, for vegans, there is a cauliflower taco option.
The Savoy “Old Fashioned” Duck is an orange marinated duck breast, with cherry whiskey gastrique.
Chicken Chicharron is crispy chicken skin with Tajin spiced watermelon and a beet honey Dijon.
Desserts have tantalized the taste buds of guests, and with two pastry chefs on staff, a bakery is expected to open at Savoy next month, offering coffee, cappuccino and handheld breakfast foods in the mornings.
John’s daughter, Jennie Strong — Savoy’s executive pastry chef — said pastry is also incorporated into the main menu.
In further expanding the way flavors interact, she has made a tomato strawberry jam to show that both tomatoes and strawberries can enhance each other.
“It shows people how to use food in different ways than they are used to,” Jennie said.
She also makes the breads sold in the bread basket.
That’s right, it’s not complimentary.
The basket usually includes four different kinds of breads — one sweet, like banana chocolate chip or orange thyme; the others something like a sourdough, or faccasha, or the popular cottage cheese dill bread.
“We switch it up all the time,” Jennie said.
The Pickle Plate is a labor of love for Tapley, who said he learned how to pickle anything from celebrated Houston chef Adam Dorris.
“Every pickle on the Pickle Plate is a different vinegar, a different ratio and a different spice blend,” Tapley said.
Savoy will debut a new fall menu in September.
Remodel
Those who have dined at the Inn previously — prior to Savoy, the restaurant was called Stefana’s — will notice the remodeling.
“The driving factor was, really, keeping some of the old but bringing in the new — a new, contemporary vision for the space,” said John.
In a brighter atmosphere, the elements like stone and wood are more prominent. The redesign was done by Heritage Beam & Board, of Elkhorn.
Now, the windows behind the bar open up to serve guests outside on the deck.
Some features were highlighted, like the bar’s original copper top and foot rails.
Others were restored, such as fireplaces. The floors are a mix of stone and reclaimed maple wood.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, staff are required to wear masks at all time and tables are spaced further apart.
At Savoy, this has made the outside deck and patio tables more popular.
John and Jennie, Hernandez and Tapley agreed that opening a restaurant now has been a challenge, but as Tapley said, there never is a right time to open a restaurant.
For Hernandez, starting a restaurant is a lot like starting a garden.
“Whenever you nurture something for months and months, you have to make sure that you water it every day,” he said. “It teaches you something. It reminds you that, eventually, if you give enough, if you work enough and you give it the attention that it needs, then there will be some rewarding vegetables.”
Savoy is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 5 to 10 p.m.
Visit savoylakegeneva.com for more information.
