From Oklahoma City to Lake Geneva: Meet Grand Geneva's new managing director

TOWN OF LYONS — Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation, recently announced the promotion of Skip Harless to managing director.

In his new role, Harless will oversee the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark. The resort and the water park are located on Grand Geneva Way in the Town of Lyons.

Previously, Harless was the general manager of the Skirvin Hilton Hotel in Oklahoma City.

“For nearly eight years, Skip has been an integral part of the Marcus Hotels & Resorts team, and has provided his astute guidance and leadership to ensure success for every property he has managed,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “He is an exemplary hospitality leader who is focused on operational excellence and is wholeheartedly dedicated to his staff and guests. We are thrilled he will be leading the teams at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark to continue delivering the quality experiences guests have come to know at these special resorts in our portfolio.”

Harless joined Marcus Hotels & Resorts in 2014 as resident manager of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. He was quickly promoted that same year to general manager at Hilton Madison Monona Terrace in Madison.

In 2020, Harless was again promoted to general manager of the Skirvin Hilton Hotel. Prior to his tenure at Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Harless worked with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, serving in various management roles for both the corporate team and specific properties that ranged from convention hotels to destination resorts.

“I’m excited to rejoin the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa team and join the team at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark,” said Harless. “These award-winning properties are known for their best-in-class service and amenities, and the provision of unique guest experiences. Whether you come for a long weekend retreat at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa or bring the family to one of the country’s top waterparks at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, there is something for everyone here. I am looking forward to continuing to serve our guests as we create memorable moments for everyone that visits us.”

Located on 1,300 acres of rolling hills perfect for skiing and golf, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa recently completed major renovations to its lobby space, Lobby Bar, and Grand Café. The renovation transformed the resort’s public areas, and features large windows, ample natural light, and spectacular views of the landscape. The renovation also added a new outdoor dining space. Known as The Landing, guests can now enjoy the scenic views under a covered pergola as they sip on seasonal cocktails and enjoy classic dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Harless received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.

For more information on Marcus Hotels & Resorts, go to www.marcushotels.com.

Visit grandgeneva.com for more about Grand Geneva, and www.timberridgelodge.com for more about Timber Ridge.