Happenings: Bull riding, water skiing & live theater

Note: The date of the next Elkhorn Area Flea Market is June 27 — not June 20, as stated in the print edition of this week's Resorter.
This week
Everything from bull riding and a free water ski show to golf outings and live theater returning to East Troy is on the event schedule.
Here are some of the area’s events this week:
Lake Geneva Community Read Zoom event Wednesday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. Featuring Julia Goldstein, author of “Rethink the Bins: Your Guide to Smart Recycling and Less Household Waste,” the event is free. Register via the Lake Geneva Public Library Facebook page.
Following the Yellow Brick Road: The Life of Judy Garland June 10, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Historian Michelle Gibbons discusses the entertainer on what would have been her 99th birthday during the free program.
The Browns Lake Aquaducks’ free water ski show June 10 at 6:30 p.m., Fischer Park, Burlington. While there is no charge to attend, donations will be accepted.
Sunshine & Stories begins Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m., Delavan Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive, Delavan. A collaboration between the Aram and Barrett Memorial libraries in Delavan and Williams Bay, respectively, the event happens one Friday each month, ending Aug. 13. It is literally a walk in the park — with snacks, stories and silliness.
Colossal Fossils: A Whale of a Tale June 11, 10 a.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Learn about dolphins, whales and more by seeing bones, fossils and a real Orca skull. Registration required. Visit elkhorn.lib.wu.us to register and for more details.
11th Annual Clubs for Club Golf Outing Saturday, June 12, 11 a.m., at Delbrook Golf Course, 700 S. 2nd St., Delavan. Cost is $90 per golfer to register, or $360 per foursome. Also includes silent auction, lunch and dinner. Supports the Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County. Visit the club’s Facebook page to register.
Food truck fundraiser for service members June 12, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., at Darien West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien. Family-friendly event with food, drink, 50/50 raffle and live music.
Next Level Pro Bull Riding June 12, 7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Mutton busting, barrel racing, bull riding — rain or shine. Also BBQ, tacos, ice cream and grilling by the Elkhorn Lions Club. Tickets $20 ages 15 and up, free for those younger. Visit the fairgrounds Facebook page or www.walworthcountyfair.com for tickets and more details.
The Off The Square Players present “Treasures in the Attic” June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Ivan’s Backstage, 2092 Division St., East Troy. The show will be a collection of well-known scenes and monologues from popular comedies, dramas and classics. No admission fee, but donations will be accepted to support local community organizations. Matinee presentation June 19 at 2 p.m.
Friends Wedding Dress Drinking Day Sunday, June 13, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Jockey Being Family Charity Golf Outing Monday, June 14, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Check-in 8 a.m. Shotgun start 10 a.m. Lunch and awards 3 p.m. Cost $350 for each individual golfer, $1,000 for foursome. Visit the Jockey Being Family Facebook page for more details.
Solar Observing Tuesday, June 15, 2 to 3 p.m. Online event allows participants to safely observe sunspots and solar prominences. Hosted by Lake Geneva Public Library, with the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register for the free event.
Book discussion with author Zhanna Slor Wednesday, June 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Slor wrote “At the End of the World, Turn Left.” Hosted by the Lake Geneva Public Library, email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register for the free event.
Pinot Party Wine Dinner June 16, 6 to 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan. Three-course dinner cruise aboard Lake Lawn Queen. Tickets $65. Visit Lake Lawn Resort Facebook page for more information.
Lake Geneva Jaycees’ Summer Kick Off Party June 17, 6 to 8 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Taco platter dinner, 50/50 raffles, live music by Big Al Wetzel & Jimbo. Visit Jaycees’ Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.
Next weekend
The 44th Annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast is Saturday, June 19, from 6 to 10:30 a.m.
Menu includes pancakes, deluxe scrambled eggs, cheese, sausages and more.
Other activities during the breakfast include craft fair, exhibits, entertainment, the ninth annual Coffee Cake Contest and a free ride to the Schmaling Farm.
Tickets $10. Free for children ages 5 and younger.
Purchase at Lake Geneva Country Meats and various locations in Burlington, Clinton, Darien, Delavan, East Troy, Elkhorn, Walworth, Whitewater and Williams Bay.
Visit the bureau’s Facebook page for more information.
Other June 19 events:
Pat Heintzelman Watercolors Fine Art Show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., N1529 Wildwood Road, town of Linn. Outdoor event.
Brick Street Day is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on East Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Live entertainment, craft and vendor fair, food trucks, children’s activities and more at the event by Visit Delavan and Delevan Connect Communities.
The Third Annual Raise the Paddles Kayak & Canoe Run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Riverview Park, Lyons. Guests can take a kayak or canoe trip down the White River during the Lyons For A Better Neighborhood fundraiser for community improvement. Registration from 11 a.m. to noon. Cost $20 per person, which includes access to the walking taco bar, soda and one waterproof phone case. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Food will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Ten kayaks will be available to rent, at $25 per day. To register online and for more details, visit the Lyons For A Better Neighborhood Facebook page.
Haverly + Co. grand opening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. New pop-up storefront is located off the patio of The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit Haverly + Co. Facebook page for more details.
Burlington Juneteenth Rally 2 to 8 p.m., Echo Lake Park, Burlington. Second annual event is free, family-friendly, featuring live music, dance and comedy performances, guest speakers, raffles and food. Visit BCD Racism Facebook page for more details.