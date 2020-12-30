Happenings: Ice Castles, a plunge and New Year's parties

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.

Waiting for the Ice Castles

The safe bet is that tickets will sell out fast once the Ice Castles open.

But when will that be? Soon, according to the Ice Castles website, icecastles.com/wisconsin.

This month, the icy attraction has been under construction at Geneva National Resort & Club, near Highway 50, in the town of Geneva.

The plan is for Ice Castles LLC to open at Geneva National in mid to late January.

In 2019, ice artisans with the company built an icicle castle filled with slides, caves and crawlspaces on Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.

It takes weeks to complete the castles, and it seems weather is a key factor as to when and how long the season runs.