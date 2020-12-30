Happenings: Ice Castles, a plunge and New Year's parties

In the weekly Resorter column “Happenings,” we shine some light on a variety of community events and activities. We intend to present things for people of all ages, all walks of life.
The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Waiting for the Ice Castles
The safe bet is that tickets will sell out fast once the Ice Castles open.
But when will that be? Soon, according to the Ice Castles website, icecastles.com/wisconsin.
This month, the icy attraction has been under construction at Geneva National Resort & Club, near Highway 50, in the town of Geneva.
The plan is for Ice Castles LLC to open at Geneva National in mid to late January.
In 2019, ice artisans with the company built an icicle castle filled with slides, caves and crawlspaces on Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.
It takes weeks to complete the castles, and it seems weather is a key factor as to when and how long the season runs.
“Despite numerous weather challenges over the last two seasons, Ice Castles routinely welcomes sold out crowds each day of their season,” said Melissa Smuzynski, of Ice Castles LLC, in a statement earlier this month.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the structure this year will be operating at a limited capacity.
Tickets are expected to cost $22.99 for ages 12 and up Fridays through Sundays, and $18.99 Mondays through Thursdays.
For ages 4 to 11, tickets are $18.99 on weekends, $12.99 weekdays.
Visit the Ice Castles website for updates and more details.
New Year’s Eve
Looking to celebrate the end of 2020 with a nice meal in a socially distanced atmosphere? Try these events Thursday, Dec. 31.
Dr. Maxwell’s Cure for 2020: Music, signature cocktails, an igloo experience and more at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Starts at 8 p.m. Hotel guests receive full access admission. Tickets $100 each.
Party with Four Wheel Drive: From 2 to 10 p.m. at Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. Four Wheel Drive plays from 5 to 9 p.m. Goodbye 2020 toast at 8 p.m. No reservations, no cover charge.
Titanic-themed party: An eight-course tasting menu, dancing, champagne toast and more at Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets $100 for dinner and party, $30 for party only. Call 262-248-4700 to purchase.
Reflections New Year’s Gala: Cocktails, dining, video dance party and a performance by Mark and Gretch Hladish at Rosewood, 2484 County Road O S., Delavan. Starts at 6 p.m. Tickets $59.95 each.
Apocalyptic New Year: DJ Jesse James, free drink specials, free food at midnight at Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan. Starts at 9 p.m.
Boar’s Nest Early NYE: Festivities from 4 to 8 p.m. — including live music by BCT — at Boar’s Nest, W9439 County Road X, Darien. Event runs from 4 to 8 p.m., with champagne toast at 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day
Polar Plunge: Friday, Jan. 1, The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Drop towels at the Geneva Lake waterfront 11:45 a.m. Plunge is at noon sharp. Visit the 3rd Annual Polar Plunge Facebook event page for more details.
New Year’s Hike and Bonfire: Jan. 1, 1 to 3 p.m., at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Williams Bay. Participants meet across from Kishwauketoe, at parking lot for Lions Club Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road. A 2- to 3-mile hike through Kishwauketoe follows. Contact Eileen at 262-374-0646 for more details.
Reflections New Year’s Day Brunch: Jan. 1, starting at 1 p.m. Cocktail reception, dining, countdown and toast at Rosewood. Tickets $59.95 each.
Who said Christmas is over?
Geneva Lake Museum’s 2020 Parade of Trees exhibit features 28 decorated holiday trees. View the display during normal museum hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through Sundays. The exhibit ends Tuesday, Jan. 5. Located at 255 Mill St., the museum is not charging admission to children under 18 and active military members, but it is $8 for college students and seniors over 62, and $9 for adults.
Racine Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights ends its run Sunday, Jan. 3. is Wednesdays through Sundays. The drive-through light display is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and younger. Visit racinezoo.org for more details.
Other happenings
A Zoom presentation on caring for houseplants is Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. Hosted by the Aram Public Library in Delavan, discussion will be led by volunteers from the UW-Extension Master Gardener program. Register to attend by emailing aramlibrary.org or call 262-728-3111.
Not Your Nana’s Bingo Jan. 5, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Prizes, drink and food specials. Open to ages 18 and older.
John Odin Jensen shares via Zoom his book “Stories from the Wreckage: A Great Lakes Maritime History Inspired by Shipwrecks” Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. Hosted by Aram Public Library. Email aramlibrary.org or call 262-728-3111 to register.