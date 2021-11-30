Help Lake Geneva's library this holidays with a donation toward its renovation project

People can make a tax-deductible holiday donation to support the Lake Geneva Public Library’s renovation project.

Gifts in any amount are deeply appreciated, and recognition and naming opportunities are available.

The historic James Dresser lakefront library is receiving an interior update with expansive lake views, redesigned seating, a larger children’s area and new restrooms.

Donors can have their names recognized in the revitalized library interior, or on the brand-new lakeside program patio. A video showing library updates can be viewed on the library’s website or Facebook page.

The 100 Extraordinary Women initiative invites you to join extraordinary women throughout the community to have the name of an extraordinary woman listed near the library’s restored fireplace. Gifts can be made to honor or remember an extraordinary woman. Men can give in honor of women, and women can join together for one gift of $1,000. Gifts can be made as a single donation or pledged over three years.

Engraved pavers are available to recognize donations of $100 or $250 and will be included in the new lakeside program patio. Businesses, organizations, families, or individuals can have three or six lines of text engraved to show appreciation for a loved one or to commemorate a special event.

The library requests donations for 100 Extraordinary Women or engraved pavers before Jan. 15, 2022, for spring installation.

Donation forms are available at the library website at lakegeneva.lib.wi.us. For more information, contact Emily Kornak, the library director, at 262-249-5283 or via email to ekornak@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.