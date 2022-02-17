Lake Geneva's Buleje advances from top chef to management position at Grand Geneva

TOWN OF LYONS — The new director of food and beverage at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is a local who is no stranger in the kitchen.

Nelly Buleje, who served as Grand Geneva’s executive chef since 2019, is taking on the role of overseeing all of the resort’s food and beverage operations.

Born in Chicago, Buleje was raised in Lake Geneva. As executive chef, he was responsible for the resort’s five restaurants and 62,000 square feet of catering space.

“I am excited for the opportunity to oversee culinary operations and programming at Grand Geneva while continuing to support and work closely with the resort’s talented chefs, cooks and staff,” said Buleje. “Grand Geneva offers guests and the community some of the most special dining experiences in the Midwest and we will continue to enhance upon the offerings that guests know and love.”

Buleje’s culinary journey began when he was 11, cooking for his family. He became an evening cook at Grand Geneva, then advanced to the resort’s chef de cuisine, overseeing the culinary outlets at the golf and ski chalet and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark. He was then named executive sous chef at Milwaukee ChopHouse. Marcus® Hotels & Resorts own both Grand Geneva and ChopHouse.

His career led him to become executive chef at the Richmond Marriott in Virginia. Buleje also was executive chef at Sonesta Resort in Hilton Head Island.

Prior to re-joining Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Buleje served as executive chef at Cleveland’s Metropolitan at The 9, leading the culinary team and overseeing menu development.

In his most recent role as the executive chef at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Buleje was credited with expanding restaurant menus and offerings as well as encouraging and highlighting the culinary team’s strengths and passions in menu development and by creating a cohesive food and beverage team all focused on the same standard throughout the resort.

“Nelly Buleje is a dynamic professional that has curated a talented team of individuals to continually ensure a flawless culinary experience,” said Steve Magnuson, managing director, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. “We look forward to his continued success overseeing the Food and Beverage Department.”

During his tenure as executive chef, Buleje also expanded upon the resort’s involvement in local community efforts, such as Badger High School’s ProStart Culinary and Management Teams program, where Buleje and the culinary team mentor students in cooking and hospitality skills.

Buleje will continue to mentor students through spring 2022.

Juniors and seniors enrolled in the program will learn a variety of topics including key culinary foundational skills, proper cooking techniques, knife skills, safe food handing, introductions to various cuisines and more, as they prepare for ProStart’s state invitational competition where the top team advances to represent Wisconsin at the National ProStart Student Invitational.

“Mentorship is such an important part of any culinary arts program and for aspiring chefs,” said Buleje. “We have an incredibly talented group of culinary students here at the resort and it’s amazing to watch their creativity.”

Buleje and his students are working on a Mediterranean themed menu for this year’s competition.

“Students are learning how to properly braise beef short ribs, perfect a classic Italian risotto, and more,” said Buleje.

Grand Geneva’s restaurants include Geneva ChopHouse, a steak and seafood restaurant; and Ristorantè Brissago, which serves contemporary Italian food.

For more information, visit grandgeneva.com.