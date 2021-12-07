Minimalist Milwaukee artist showing work at Whitewater gallery

WHITEWATER — This December, Roberta’s Art Gallery is hosting Milwaukee based artist Nina Ghanbarzadeh.

Her exhibit, “For the Love of Alif Baa,” runs until Dec. 22. The gallery is located on the first floor of the James R. Connor University Center at UW-Whitewater, 190 Hamilton Green Way, Room 158, Whitewater.

The exhibit feature pieces of art that are drawn from Ghanbarzadeh's own cultural exploration created through drawing, painting and mixed media.

Ghanbarzadeh is from Tehran, Iran. She moved to the United States in 2001.

“My drawings exist at the intersection of modernist abstraction (of both Persian and Western influence) and contemporary conceptual art,” Ghanbarzadeh said.

She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2013.

Ghanbarzadeh completed a two-year artist in residency program with Redline Milwaukee in 2015. Additionally, she won the Best in Show award in Wisconsin Biennial in 2020.

“For the Love of Alif Baa” consists of a variety of Ghanbarzadeh’s work with minimalist, modern and abstract pieces. She recognizes that most of her work is devoid of color, done purposely in hopes that the viewer will interpret her art in their own unique way.

Ghanbarzadeh pulls inspiration from the “underlying beauty in the abstraction of language to explore the possibility of using universal marks to create art that bridges cultures, nationalities, or ethnicities – art that uncovers the commonalities we all share and respect –a reverence for life, time and peace.”

Many of Ghanbarzadeh’s works utilize words and language, and feature hidden words in both Farsi and English.

Roberta’s Art Gallery is having a live artist interview featuring Ghanbarzadeh Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. via the University Center’s Facebook Live.

Afterwards, there will be an in-person reception at 5:30 p.m. in the gallery, where guests can meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments.

Roberta's Art Gallery is free and open to the public.

Hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The gallery will be open from Dec. 20 to 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact Roberta’s Art Gallery at (262) 472-3193, ucart@uww.edu or visit www.uww.edu/uc/events_entertainment/robertas-art-gallery.