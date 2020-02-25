Minnesota artist feels the blues

It could be a part of a song, a vocal, a concept, solo, bridge — if it’s real, it’s the blues. So it becomes the foundation under everything we do. It manifests in that it’s one of the most raw and powerful expressions known to human kind, in my humble opinion. It’s become my home, daily mantra and church.

I am very blessed to have such incredibly talented musicians and creators all around me. Most of the guests on the record are longtime friends and collaborators. This record was produced by Steve McCormick, a Los Angeles-based producer and writer. He worked very hard on this project with me every step of the way and really made it possible under a very tight time line. One of Steve’s best friends was the late, great Richie Hayward, from Little Feat. When we were working on the album, we needed one more track to round it out. Pretty sure my head spun 360 degrees when he offered up a classic blues shuffle drum track that Richie had done for him on a record back in 2012. So we wrote “Walk To The Water” to it. I’m told Richie’s wife heard it recently and was quite pleased with it. Made me really happy to hear that. The whole experience was and is a true blessing.