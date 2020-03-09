Rapper's delight: Too White Crew rocks the barns March 14

How much of the performances are live? Do you use any backing tracks?There are no tracks of any kind. It’s 100% live. The drummer doesn’t even play to a click track — which sometimes becomes obvious if he’s had too many shots, ha!

Too White Crew has opened for some of the biggest names in hip hop. Who were some of the more memorable acts you shared a stage with?It’s been incredibly memorable opening for each of them. The recent Flo Rida and Nelly shows certainly stand out. But so does the time Tone Loc got on stage with us to sound check “Wild Thing.” Or when the Humpty himself (Greg “Shock G” Jacobs, of Digital Underground) sent me a custom-painted nose and glasses and a signed jacket because I once offered him my Humpty gear at a show where an airport lost his costume. Or when I looked out at the crowd at a show in West Hollywood and saw Darryl McDaniels, the DMC in Run-DMC.