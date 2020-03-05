The feel is everything: Kashmir founder's spiritual connection to Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir has played sold-out shows the last two years at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
When Kashmir returns Saturday, March 7, expectations are high that the group will once again pack the Activity Center with fans eager to see the band bring to life one of rock’s most all-time revered acts.
Kashmir plays the next installment of Rock The Barns, a winter concert series at the fairgrounds.
For guitarist Frank Livingston, Kashmir has been a dream come true.
“I always dreamed of making a living as a musician and I have realized my dreams,” he said. “I get great fulfillment out of playing honest music that comes from the heart. It is very spiritual. Led Zeppelin is honest music that I deeply feel.”
Livingston started Kashmir in 2001.
While the rest of the band is from the Chicago area, Livingston lives in Northwest Indiana, near the Illinois border.
Originally from Hammond, Indiana, Livingston grew up with two brothers. He said they were his biggest musical influences.
The Livingston family was not affluent, but they supported Frank’s music-making dreams. When Frank turned 14, his parents bought him a guitar.
He did what he could to learn to play, even playing records on slow speed to learn the parts to different songs.
“Friends of my brothers would visit and teach me riffs from popular songs,” said Livingston. “There was no internet so I had to seek out information anywhere I could.”
Immediately after high school, he began his career as a musician.
Livingston’s first gig was with a horn band that covered groups like Chicago.
With Kashmir, the focus is on authenticity, right down to the most minute detail.
Everything from vintage amps to playing the music exactly as Led Zeppelin did is key.
The challenge is recreating the notes and the feel of the music simultaneously, said Livingston.
His reverence for Led Zeppelin’s music is obvious even in the Kashmir bio, which assures readers the band is not there to merely “fit the suit” and look like the rock legends.
Sounding like them is the goal, and for Livingston, that’s also the joy.
Currently, his favorite songs to perform are “No Quarter” and “Dazed & Confused,” both off the soundtrack to 1976 Led Zeppelin film “The Song Remains the Same.”
The end result of all the hard work and attention to detail is what audiences see on stage from Kashmir.
“The feel is everything, but there are no shortcuts,” said Livingston. “You have to do the work. You don’t just get by. It must be real. Led Zeppelin deserves too much respect to fake it.”
Kashmir performs March 7 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Opening is Who’s Who, a tribute to The Who.
Doors open 6 p.m. Food and beer available.
Tickets $20 in advance online, $30 at the door if seats are available.
Visit walworthcountyfair.com for more details.