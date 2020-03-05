The feel is everything: Kashmir founder's spiritual connection to Zeppelin

“Friends of my brothers would visit and teach me riffs from popular songs,” said Livingston. “There was no internet so I had to seek out information anywhere I could.”

Immediately after high school, he began his career as a musician.

Livingston’s first gig was with a horn band that covered groups like Chicago.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

With Kashmir, the focus is on authenticity, right down to the most minute detail.

Everything from vintage amps to playing the music exactly as Led Zeppelin did is key.

The challenge is recreating the notes and the feel of the music simultaneously, said Livingston.

His reverence for Led Zeppelin’s music is obvious even in the Kashmir bio, which assures readers the band is not there to merely “fit the suit” and look like the rock legends.

Sounding like them is the goal, and for Livingston, that’s also the joy.

Currently, his favorite songs to perform are “No Quarter” and “Dazed & Confused,” both off the soundtrack to 1976 Led Zeppelin film “The Song Remains the Same.”

The end result of all the hard work and attention to detail is what audiences see on stage from Kashmir.