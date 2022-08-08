New Lake Geneva gala aims to bring community together with dinner, dancing, fun

A new event intended to bring the Lake Geneva community together is Friday, Aug. 26, at the Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive.
The Friends of the Lake First Annual Gala is set from 6-11 pm., featuring dinner, dancing, cocktails and the recognition of a local resident who made unique contributions to “lake life” in the Geneva Lake area.
This year’s Friend of the Lake is “Captain” Carl Bergersen.
Proceeds from the gala will benefit Children’s Oncology Services and its lake-based causes.
At the event, there will be cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Dinner will be catered by Celebrations on Wells, of Lake Geneva. There are beef and vegetarian dinner options.
Local DJ Felix will provide music and entertainment until 11 p.m.
Event sponsors include 281 Sheridan Springs Estate Liquidation, of Lake Geneva and Delavan; Bergersen Boat Company, Lake Geneva; Streblow Boats, Lake Geneva; Green Grocer, Williams Bay; and Clearwater Salon, Williams Bay.
