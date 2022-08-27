New Orleans knitter to lead workshop in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) will be hosting a one-day knitting workshop Saturday, Sept. 24, with Jen Webber in the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.

Webber has been knitting since before the turn of the century, and altered patterns to suit her whims almost as long. She is currently the manager of The Quarter Stitch yarn and needlepoint boutique in New Orleans.

In tandem with the Storytelling Festival run by the Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce, people can join Webber in a discussion of how hand knit pattern designs can tell a story while they start on a pair of fingerless gloves, designed specifically for this workshop.

Cost is $50 for WAA members, $60 for others. Registration deadline is Saturday, Sept. 10.

People can register at www.whitewaterarts.org/shop/hands-on-yarns-registration-form-2022 or mail cash or checks to Whitewater Arts Alliance, P.O. Box 311, Whitewater, WI 53190.

Kits are sold optionally, $15 for yarn-only kits, $27 for yarn and needle kits.

More information can be found at www.whitewaterarts.org/handson-yarns-workshop-2022.

The mission of WAA is to promote the visual and performing arts through an alliance of artists, individuals, educational resources, and organizations to promote creativity and diversity that will serve to educate and enrich the lives of the residents of the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.