Restored 98-year-old CTA car part of Chicago Day Aug. 13 at the East Troy Electric Railroad

EAST TROY — The East Troy Railroad Museum will dedicate a completely restored 1924 Chicago Transit Authority car to kick off Chicago Day.

Chicago Day is Saturday, Aug. 13, at the museum, which is located 2002 Church St., East Troy.

The event will feature two Chicago Elevated Cars and three Chicago South Shore & South Bend cars from the 1920s.

Ribbon-cutting for restored Car 4439 will be Aug. 13 at 9:30 a.m., before the car departs as the first train of the day at 10 a.m.

Cake and punch will be served when the car returns to the East Troy Depot at 11:45 a.m.

National Park Service Rangers from Indiana Dunes National Park will co-host the Chicago Day event, telling the story of the Chicago South Shore Railroad, which once stopped at five stations in or near the Indiana Dunes.

Guests will hear about what it was like to ride interurban trains 100 years ago, before the automobile became affordable and roads were improved for travel. Children can earn an East Troy Electric Railroad pin for completing a Junior Ranger program during the event.

The last train of the day will include a three-car Chicago South Shore train running from the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to the East Troy Depot. That train will depart from the Elegant Farmer around 4 p.m., arriving in East Troy around 4:45 p.m.

The East Troy Electric Railroad is the only railroad in America running historic South Shore cars in regular service. Having a three-car train made up of Chicago South Shore cars promises a unique experience.

The East Troy Railroad Museum acquired CTA Car 4439 in 2020 and immediately began to restore the car for a return to operating status.

Car 4439 was built by the Cincinnati Car Company in 1924 and was retired by the CTA in 1973 after nearly 50 years of service.

The other cars featured during Chicago Day will be Chicago South Shore cars, several of which were donated to the Museum by the National Park Service in 2010.

The railroad continues its work to restore and maintain these historic cars so visitors can experience what electric interurban travel was like in the early 20th century.

The East Troy Electric Railroad operates on seven miles of track that has been in continuous operation for 115 years. The museum itself is celebrating 50 years of electric tourist railroading this year, and has a display of historic brochures and memorabilia in the East Troy Depot.

The East Troy Railroad Museum is 15 miles north of Lake Geneva and 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee, just off Interstate 43.

To learn more, visit www.easttroyrr.org.