Ripple effect: Helping others helps candy shop owner

Leif Anderson fell asleep while he was driving and woke up just as his car drifted off the road, down the steep slope of a ditch in the pouring rain.

The car struck a post, and while he was not injured, his vehicle needed to be towed from the scene of the accident.

Then, Anderson recognized the tow truck driver. He met him 12 years ago, in his men’s group at Trinity Church in Bloomfield.

Anderson co-leads the group, which helped the tow truck operator battle alcoholism. Ten years ago, the group sponsored him through Alcoholics Anonymous, and now the driver was helping Anderson.

Best of all, said Anderson, the person has stayed sober for 10 years — and is now helping others.

This is why Anderson, age 70, is involved in numerous programs and ministries at Trinity.

“Anywhere that I can be useful, that’s where I want to be,” he said.

The owner of Anderson’s Candy Shop in Richmond, Illinois, has worked on several Trinity projects and ministries, everything from writing letters to convicts to helping people fix their homes.