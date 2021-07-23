Save the dates: 15-plus big events going on in Lake Geneva area in August and September

Summer might be flying by, but good news — some of the biggest events of the season don’t happen until August and September.
Lake Geneva’s Venetian Fest, the Walworth County Fair and several other festivals and events are on the horizon.
The following listing includes some of the area’s biggest and most unique happenings during the back half of the season.
Note: The following information is subject to change. We suggest checking the “more info” links at the end of each entry for updates on that event. Watch for more event information in future Happenings columns in the Resorter.
August
Aug. 1 — 36th Annual Summer Elkhorn Swap Meet & Car Show. This is the second and final day of the event, which begins July 31 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Over 1,100 car part vendors, plus over 1,000 cars in the show. Admission: $7 per adult, $3 spectator parking. More info: madisonclassics.com.
Aug. 3 — National Night Out. Meet local law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel at the fairgrounds. Free entertainment, educational items, food and swag. More info: National Night Out-Walworth County Facebook page.
Aug. 6-7 — Delavan’s Maxwell Street Days. Retail, fresh market, arts and crafts, flea market, food vendors and community rummage sales throughout Delavan. More info: delavanwi.org.
Aug. 7 — The 60th Annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival at Devil's Lane Park, Walworth, starting at 11 a.m. Also includes live entertainment, beer tent and drive-thru service. Pre-sale tickets of $10 each for sale online. Purchase tickets online at www.walworthfontanarotary.org.
Aug. 7 — Town of Linn Fire & EMS 50th Annual Pig & Corn Roast. Fundraiser at the Linn Town Fire Department, N1457 Hillside Road, town of Linn, from noon to 5 p.m. or until food is sold out. Purchase tickets at linnfirepigroast.com.
Aug. 8 — Elkhorn Antique Flea Market. Over 500 dealers inside and outside at the fairgrounds. Tickets $5, free parking. More info: elkhornantiquefleamarket.com.
Aug. 11 — Perseid Starlight Cruise. Experience the best meteor shower of the year aboard the Lady of the Lake as it takes a cruise on Geneva Lake. Presented by the Lake Geneva Cruise Line and GLAS Education. Tickets start at $35. Reservation required. More info: cruiselakegeneva.com or glaseducation.org.
Aug. 13-15 — DAS Fest USA. A new, three-day festival celebrating German culture with plenty of polka, beer and brats to go around. A live glockenspiel, dachshund races, live music and much more at the fairgrounds. More info: dasfestusa.com.
Aug. 13-15 — Williams Bay Lions Club’s Corn & Brat Fest. Sweet corn, Wisconsin brats, burgers, hot dogs and treats courtesy of the Williams Bay Lioness Club. Also, multiple raffles, live music and Aug. 14 fireworks display. Event is located in Edgewater Park. More info: williamsbaylions.org.
Aug. 14-15 — 41st Annual Art In The Park. Over 80 artists are expected to exhibit during the juried fine art show in Lake Geneva’s Flat Iron Park. More info: genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
Aug. 14 — Lyons Riverfest. Various games, including the Duck Frenzy 500, plus dunk tank, live music, raffles, coloring contest, softball and bags tournaments. Event is in Riverview Park. More info: lyonsforabetter neighborhood.com.
Aug. 18-22 — Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival. Highlights of the city’s biggest event include fireworks, a boat parade, water ski show, carnival, live music and an arts and crafts fair. Venetian events are at Flat Iron, Library and Seminary parks, while fireworks and the water-related activities are on Geneva Lake. More info: venetianfest.com.
Aug. 20-21 — First Annual Lake Geneva Blues Fest. Lake Geneva House of Music is bringing the best in local and national blues to two stages at N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Tickets start at $25. More info: lghom.com.
Aug. 22 — 12th Annual Masquerade Ball. A fantasy-filled evening of food, music and cocktails at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, during the Venetian Festival. Tickets $75 for party and food, $40 for just the party. Call 262-248-4700 to purchase tickets. More info: The “12th Annual Masquerade Ball” event page from Baker House on Facebook.
Aug. 28 — “A String of Pearls” Riviera Grand Re-opening Gala. Dinner and music by the Glenn Miller Orchestra from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Riviera Ballroom, Lake Geneva. Tickets $200 to $350, with proceeds to benefit Lake Geneva Fire & Police First Responders Fund. More info: rivieragala.eventbrite.com.
Aug. 28 — Fontana’s fireworks display. Scheduled for dusk at the Fontana Beach. More info: villageoffontana.com.
September
Sept. 1-6 — 172nd Walworth County Fair. Concerts, carnivals, children’s activities, food vendors, animal exhibits and a demolition derby do not even scratch the surface on all the offerings of this six-day event at the fairgrounds. Main stage performers include Justin Moore, Sept. 4; and King & Country, Sept. 5. Contests include the Fairest of the Fair, Walworth County Idol and — new this year — the Perfect Pickle Puckerbowl, in which the entrant with the winning pickle can win $5,000. More info: walworthcountyfair.com.
Sept. 10-12 — Lake Geneva Taco Fest. A new event organized by Lake Geneva House of Music and the Lake Geneva Regional News. Three days of live music, dance performances, a hot pepper-eating contest and food at the House of Music. Advance tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and younger. More info: lghom.com.
Sept. 18 — Scarecrow Fest. Downtown Delavan’s annual event often involves sidewalk sales, a craft and vendor fair, food trucks and more. More info: visitdelavan.com.
Sept. 26 — Elkhorn Antique Flea Market. Final date of the 2021 season. Tickets $5, free parking at Walworth County Fairgrounds. More info: elkhornantiquefleamarket.com.