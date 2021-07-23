Save the dates: 15-plus big events going on in Lake Geneva area in August and September

Summer might be flying by, but good news — some of the biggest events of the season don’t happen until August and September.

Lake Geneva’s Venetian Fest, the Walworth County Fair and several other festivals and events are on the horizon.

The following listing includes some of the area’s biggest and most unique happenings during the back half of the season.

Note: The following information is subject to change. We suggest checking the “more info” links at the end of each entry for updates on that event. Watch for more event information in future Happenings columns in the Resorter.

August

Aug. 1 — 36th Annual Summer Elkhorn Swap Meet & Car Show. This is the second and final day of the event, which begins July 31 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Over 1,100 car part vendors, plus over 1,000 cars in the show. Admission: $7 per adult, $3 spectator parking. More info: madisonclassics.com.