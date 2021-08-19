'Shoulder Season': Author's new book draws from Lake Geneva Playboy Club's rich history

To make ends meet, a small town girl takes a job at a resort and learns more about life than she expected in Christina Clancy’s “Shoulder Season.”
One reason Clancy’s novel stands out is that resort is none other than the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.
Located at what is now known as Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in the town of Lyons, the club was open from May 1968 to December 1981.
“Shoulder Season” is set in the final year of the club, which was once part of a chain of nightclubs and resorts operated by Playboy Enterprises.
The protagonist, Sherri, is an East Troy native who goes from playing organ at a local church to being one of the Playboy Bunnies — club waitresses who wore bathing suit-style uniforms that included bunny ears.
While the club is well known to locals, some who posted their reactions to “Shoulder Season” online expressed surprise that such a place existed in Southeastern Wisconsin.
In fact, the Lake Geneva Playboy Club was not far from the first Playboy Club, which opened in Chicago in 1960.
A Madison resident who grew up in Milwaukee, Clancy recalled hearing stories from her classmates when she was a child.
“This is a crazy story, but a friend of mine won a competition for his Boy Scout troop, and the prize was lunch at the Playmate Bar,” she said. “He was 12!”
“Shoulder Season” is Clancy’s second novel. Her first, “The Second Home,” has been optioned by TriStar for a limited TV series starring Nicolaj Coster-Waldau, of “Game of Thrones.”
In the following Q&A, Clancy shares the inspiration behind “Shoulder Season,” as well as some of the fascinating aspects she discovered about the area during her research.
The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Luxury Lake Geneva: Was there a specific idea or event that was the genesis for “Shoulder Season?”Christina Clancy: The germ of the idea for the novel came to me years ago, when we had a family reunion at the Grand Geneva Resort. I saw the curio cabinet off to the side of the lobby and was transfixed by the Playboy memorabilia in the case. It was one of those if-these-walls-could-talk moments. I’d known the building had once been a Playboy Resort, but I couldn’t figure out why the current owners didn’t broadcast that fact more loudly. The area’s lively history is fascinating, and I’d think it would draw people to the resort, not repel them.
Years later, I wanted to set my new novel on Lake Beulah. One of the characters was in her 60s, and I tried to think of how she might have ended up there. I decided to make her a former Bunny, and started to conduct some research with former patrons and employees. Before I knew it, I was writing a book about the resort! It was much more interesting than my other story.
Luxury Lake Geneva: How would you sum up the novel? Is it a romance story? A coming-of-age tale? Both? Christina Clancy: I don’t think I’d call it a romance, although there is a bit of romance in the novel. I expose Sherri to a wide variety of men, as well as different kinds of romantic situations, some sweet, some cringe-worthy. That’s why I’d call it a coming-of-age. It’s through these interactions that she learns that men, like women, are complicated. Some of the bad men turn out to be not so bad, and the good men just might be too good to be true. Same for Sherri’s fellow Bunnies.
Luxury Lake Geneva: What was your research for this novel?Christina Clancy: I spoke to as many former employees and patrons as I could talk to, but at a certain point I also had to pull back so I could imagine a story that wasn’t anchored in someone else’s narrative. Not every retired Bunny I spoke with wanted to be interviewed, but Pam Ellis, who worked at the club for four years, gave me plenty of rich material to work with. I also loved talking to former patrons. I’ve found that people love to wax nostalgic about their experiences at the resort, from the shows they saw to the celebrities and Bunnies they hung out with. That was such an interesting time in Wisconsin’s history, when Alpine Valley was just getting started and the resort was in full swing. It must have felt like the world was coming to Southeastern Wisconsin.
Luxury Lake Geneva: Did you discover anything surprising?Christina Clancy: Mostly that it was considered a “family resort.” I was also surprised to learn that some of the Bunnies lived in a dorm surrounded by a 12-foot fence. One Bunny brought a sewing machine with her! I loved hearing about how the Bunnies circumvented the rules and found ways to date customers, even though this was technically forbidden. It was fun to hear about celebrities like Cher who stayed there, and the bands who were ushered between the resort and Alpine Valley in a stretch Rolls Royce. There was a state-of-the-art recording studio in the basement called Shade Tree, where big acts recorded many of the songs I grew up listening to by Survivor, Cheap Trick, Robert Plant and Guns ‘n Roses.
Luxury Lake Geneva: How does East Troy factor into the novel?Christina Clancy: My husband John’s family is from East Troy. His great-grandfather ran the hardware store on the square, and his late father always told the very best stories about growing up in the town. He passed away in February, and at his funeral East Troy came up again and again. I moderate events for InkLink Bookstore, which is housed where the hardware store used to be. That’s where I met local women who have become close friends. They shared the most amazing stories of growing up near lakes, summer camps, Alpine Valley and farms. I was very interested in how the Playboy Resort changed the culture in nearby towns, like East Troy.
Luxury Lake Geneva: On your website, christiclancywrites.com, you state that your daughter noticed how both of your novels are about coming home. Do you agree with her?Christina Clancy: Absolutely! The hook for “Shoulder Season” is Playboy, but really, this novel — like my debut — started as an exploration of place, and the idea that how where we are from informs how we see the world.
Like so many people from small towns, Sherri thinks there’s something better for her out in the world, only to realize that East Troy will always be home. Of course home doesn’t have to be a physical place. It can also be a feeling of rightness and comfort with yourself in the world. After trying to meet other people’s standards of beauty and behavior, Sherri’s journey is one of trying to measure up to herself.
“Shoulder Season” is out now and available through major book retailers.