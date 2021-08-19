'Shoulder Season': Author's new book draws from Lake Geneva Playboy Club's rich history

Luxury Lake Geneva: How would you sum up the novel? Is it a romance story? A coming-of-age tale? Both? Christina Clancy: I don’t think I’d call it a romance, although there is a bit of romance in the novel. I expose Sherri to a wide variety of men, as well as different kinds of romantic situations, some sweet, some cringe-worthy. That’s why I’d call it a coming-of-age. It’s through these interactions that she learns that men, like women, are complicated. Some of the bad men turn out to be not so bad, and the good men just might be too good to be true. Same for Sherri’s fellow Bunnies.

Luxury Lake Geneva: What was your research for this novel?Christina Clancy: I spoke to as many former employees and patrons as I could talk to, but at a certain point I also had to pull back so I could imagine a story that wasn’t anchored in someone else’s narrative. Not every retired Bunny I spoke with wanted to be interviewed, but Pam Ellis, who worked at the club for four years, gave me plenty of rich material to work with. I also loved talking to former patrons. I’ve found that people love to wax nostalgic about their experiences at the resort, from the shows they saw to the celebrities and Bunnies they hung out with. That was such an interesting time in Wisconsin’s history, when Alpine Valley was just getting started and the resort was in full swing. It must have felt like the world was coming to Southeastern Wisconsin.