Singer Tony Ocean eager to play in Lake Geneva this summer

Chicago singer and entertainer Tony Ocean has announced his Wisconsin summer schedule, with more dates and venues than ever.

2022 marks Ocean’s 30th anniversary and a milestone of 8,000 shows. Tony Ocean has been a live music mainstay in the Lake Geneva area for years.

“I love performing in Lake Geneva,” Ocean said. “We get people from the entire Midwest who follow us, and they are all great audiences. We’re looking forward to it."

Born Maurizio Carrara, he became Tony Ocean after finishing second in the well-known TV program "Star Search" in 1992. At that point he changed his singing style from rock to pop, and changed his name to Tony Ocean, after the Frank Sinatra character Danny Ocean in the original "Ocean’s Eleven" film.

Tony starred as Dean Martin in the long-running Chicago musical, "The Rat Pack is Back." The show entertained sold-out crowds for nearly a year in Chicago’s famed Old Town.

Ocean's singing style embodies not only the Rat Pack but also Tom Jones, Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin and other stars from the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s. He has recorded several CD’s including “Pardon My Dust," “Me and Mrs. Jones” and others.

Tony will be appearing in Lake Geneva's free Concerts in the Park series and at the Thirsty Parrot, Pier 290 and Mars Resort.

Following is his summer schedule in the Lake Geneva area.

Sunday, June 26 — 1-5 p.m., Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Thursday, July 7 — 6–8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of the Lake Geneva Concert in the Park series.

Saturday, July 9 — 7–11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Saturday, Aug. 13 — 7–11 p.m., Pier 290.

Saturday, Aug. 20 — 4–8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Sunday, Sept. 4 — 7–10 p.m., Pier 290.

Sunday, Sept. 11 — 2–5 p.m., Thirsty Parrot.