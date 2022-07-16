Walworth County area children to perform 'Madagascar' musical

ELKHORN — The Lakeland Players Youth Theatre Camp is running wild with its production of "DreamWorks Madagascar: A Musical Adventure JR."
Community members can escape the "zoo" and join the theatre on a transatlantic musical adventure Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, at the Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
The cast is comprised of 30 second- through eighth-graders from the Walworth County area. Youth Theatre students were brought together July 6 to work diligently on bringing the musical to life. The children were involved in all aspects of the show, from acting, choreography, singing, makeup, stagecraft and more.
"Madagascar: A Musical Adventure JR." features original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan, and a book by Kevin Del Aguila.
Shows are July 22 at 6 p.m., and July 23 at 1 and 6 p.m.
