Walworth County area children to perform 'Madagascar' musical

'Madagascar JR.' cast

The cast of "DreamWorks Madagascar: A Musical Adventure JR."

 Submitted, Regional News

ELKHORN — The Lakeland Players Youth Theatre Camp is running wild with its production of "DreamWorks Madagascar: A Musical Adventure JR."

Community members can escape the "zoo" and join the theatre on a transatlantic musical adventure Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, at the Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

The cast is comprised of 30 second- through eighth-graders from the Walworth County area. Youth Theatre students were brought together July 6 to work diligently on bringing the musical to life. The children were involved in all aspects of the show, from acting, choreography, singing, makeup, stagecraft and more. 

"Madagascar: A Musical Adventure JR." features original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan, and a book by Kevin Del Aguila.

Shows are July 22 at 6 p.m., and July 23 at 1 and 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each and can purchased at www.lakeland-players.org or by calling the ticket manager at 262-383-0762.

