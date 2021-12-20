Walworth County native new retail manager at bank

Community State Bank recently made a few staffing updates in its Lake Geneva and Kenosha markets.

Sherri Gorecki is now retail manager at the Lake Geneva branch, located at 200 Interchange North.

Gorecki joined Community State Bank in 2016 as a universal banker. She was one of three employees that were a part of establishing Community State Bank’s presence in the Lake Geneva market.

A longtime native of Walworth County, Gorecki carries with her over 19 years of banking experience.

In addition to Gorecki’s new role as retail manager, she will also continue to dedicate a portion of her time towards coordinating Community State Bank’s high school financial literacy program, known as MyLIFE. Gorecki has been the lead coordinator for that program for about three years.

She also donates her time in the community as a participating member of the Lake Geneva Fire Bells and serving on the board of directors for 100 Women Who Care Walworth County.

“Community State Bank is deeply involved in our community and local non-profits, which is something I’ve always valued,” said Gorecki. “Working at CSB provides me with the opportunity to be a larger part of serving the community that I’ve called home for many years. I’m humbled to take on the retail manager role and am excited for the future of community banking in Lake Geneva.”

Joining Gorecki in Lake Geneva as a universal banker is Barbara Fish.

A Burlington resident, Fish joins the Lake Geneva banking team with over 28 years of banking experience. She wanted to return to her true passion of customer service and community banking.

“Community banking is like family,” said Fish. “As a customer or an employee you know that you are cared about. That means more than anything else and that’s why I wanted to work for Community State Bank.”

Julie Schrader is the retail manager for both Kenosha and Paddock Lake locations.

Schrader has over 15 years in retail banking management. In addition to banking, Schrader also donates her time at Habitat for Humanity Walworth County and serves at her church.

“I’ve known about Community State Bank for some time and they truly live up to that name,” said Schrader. “They have a hometown banking feel and I’m really excited to say I can now be a part of that.”

For more information about Community State Bank or their locations, go to CSB.bank.