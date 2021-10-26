 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 27-Nov. 6, 2021
Live music

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Oct. 29

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Dave Coy 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Todd Steffenhagen 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tim Logsdon Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Road, Delavan.

Allens Grove Band 8 p.m., Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien. With Honest Hearts. Playing Farmer’s Spooktacular Halloween Bash.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Nathan Crawford and Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Grateful Dead tribute act Heads All Empty 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Playing at a Halloween party.

Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

HiFi SuperStar Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling. Pizza Fresca food truck serving from 5 to 9 p.m.

Thirsty Boots Band 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Matt Meyer 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Under Siege 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake. Performing at a Halloween party.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Monday, Nov. 1

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.

Friday, Nov. 5

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Eric Clapton tribute Journeyman 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

N.E.W. Piano Guys 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling. Doors open 4 p.m. Brothers BBQ food truck serving 5 to 9 p.m. General admission $20. Visit Rush Creek’s Facebook page to purchase and for more details.

Close Call 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

The Sonorous Project 8 to 11 p.m., Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway Road, Richmond.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Eric Clapton tribute Journeyman 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Lunar Lizard 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s Studio G. Tickets $10. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

Boys and Toys 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blame the Drummer 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

