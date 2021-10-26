Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 27-Nov. 6, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, Oct. 29
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Dave Coy 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Todd Steffenhagen 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tim Logsdon Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Road, Delavan.
Allens Grove Band 8 p.m., Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien. With Honest Hearts. Playing Farmer’s Spooktacular Halloween Bash.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Nathan Crawford and Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Grateful Dead tribute act Heads All Empty 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Playing at a Halloween party.
Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
HiFi SuperStar Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling. Pizza Fresca food truck serving from 5 to 9 p.m.
Thirsty Boots Band 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Matt Meyer 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.
Under Siege 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake. Performing at a Halloween party.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Monday, Nov. 1
Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.
Friday, Nov. 5
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Eric Clapton tribute Journeyman 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
N.E.W. Piano Guys 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling. Doors open 4 p.m. Brothers BBQ food truck serving 5 to 9 p.m. General admission $20. Visit Rush Creek’s Facebook page to purchase and for more details.
Close Call 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
The Sonorous Project 8 to 11 p.m., Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway Road, Richmond.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Eric Clapton tribute Journeyman 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Lunar Lizard 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s Studio G. Tickets $10. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.
Boys and Toys 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Blame the Drummer 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.