With trailer: 'Marksman' writer screened film in Lake Geneva last weekend

As new film “The Marksman” was taking over the box office last weekend, one of its writers screened it privately with some friends at a Lake Geneva theater.
On Saturday night, Jan. 16, Danny Kravitz held a private screening for the new Liam Neeson film at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St.
Last weekend, “The Marksman” became the highest grossing film in the country. Kravitz wrote the film with Chris Charles.
It was directed by Robert Lorenz, a three-time Oscar nominee as a producer of “Mystic River,” “Letters from Iwo Jima” and “American Sniper.” Lorenz also has a co-writing credit on “The Marksman.”
In the film, Neeson plays a rancher who becomes the unlikely defender of a young boy on the run from cartel assassins.
“But at its core, it’s a deeply human story about two unlikely people helping each other — the older man learning to open his heart again, while giving the young boy a chance at life,” said Kravitz.
The general consensus at his private screening was that the movie was “powerful, gorgeous and had us in tears,” he said.
Kravitz said others watched “The Marksman” in a different room of the theater that night.
“A nice, older couple walked out of the theater and told the manager, ‘That was a really good movie. You’ve got to see that,’” he said.
Below, Kravitz discusses the making of the film and why he chose to screen it in Lake Geneva.
Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: What inspired you to write this movie?
Danny Kravitz: My writing partner, Chris Charles, and I were at first interested in the region, the Southwest, and perhaps the modern Western vibe it was conjuring up for us. And then we tried to imagine interesting characters who might inhabit this region.
We kind of latched on to the idea of a broken man encountering a young boy who is in a terrible predicament. And the details grew from there. We recognized that the structure of a road movie would be an effective mechanism for the character and relationship growth we wanted to explore, and then, with that, knew that the characters being pursued would give the story the stakes and the goal of survival, which could make it a compelling and entertaining thriller as well.
Resorter: Did you have Liam Neeson in mind for the lead role when you wrote it?
Danny Kravitz: Liam was one of a few actors on a very short list of greats who we had in mind. The fact that he chose to play the role was a gift to the project on many levels. And as you’ll see in the movie, his performance was the ultimate gift. It is, as his performances always are, lovely and masterful. It is also, when it is appropriate for the genre and the moments of action or intensity, fierce as well.
Resorter: What was it like being on the set?
Danny Kravitz: We were both, Chris and I, on set in Cleveland, where much of the movie was shot. It was very rewarding. To watch Liam and Jacob and Juan Pablo and the other actors bringing the script to life is just absolutely as cool as you’d think it would be. But it was also a great crew, just a kind, hard-working, excellent crew from top to bottom, and they were a joy to be around.
Watching Rob Lorenz direct was a masterclass, since he is such an experienced and inspiring filmmaker. And Mark Patten, the director of photography, it was so fantastic to watch him work with Rob to capture all of — as you’ll see — the gorgeous shots and sequences.
Also, since I’m originally from Cleveland, and the film was all shot in places I knew and grew up near, it was special in a way I could never have imagined. That was a treat. I got to stay with my parents, in the house I grew up in, and say goodbye in the morning — with a bag of goodies packed by mom — then come home at night and share stories from the set. My parents, my father in particular, are very into film and literature and we have all bonded over film and storytelling since I was young.
Resorter: Why did you have the screening at Geneva Theater?
Danny Kravitz: It’s a charming, privately-owned, renovated old theater with a rich history, and we thought it would be a perfect place to view the film. And the people over there were inviting and so good to us. Shad (Branen, owner of Geneva Theater) and Marie (Frederick, events coordinator) are so awesome. I immediately got the sense that these are people with a passion for film and theater and history and working hard to bring all of that to film fans.
“The Marksman” is rated PG-13. For show times and more information, visit the Geneva Theater website, geneva4.com.