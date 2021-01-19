With trailer: 'Marksman' writer screened film in Lake Geneva last weekend

Resorter: What was it like being on the set?

Danny Kravitz: We were both, Chris and I, on set in Cleveland, where much of the movie was shot. It was very rewarding. To watch Liam and Jacob and Juan Pablo and the other actors bringing the script to life is just absolutely as cool as you’d think it would be. But it was also a great crew, just a kind, hard-working, excellent crew from top to bottom, and they were a joy to be around.

Watching Rob Lorenz direct was a masterclass, since he is such an experienced and inspiring filmmaker. And Mark Patten, the director of photography, it was so fantastic to watch him work with Rob to capture all of — as you’ll see — the gorgeous shots and sequences.

Also, since I’m originally from Cleveland, and the film was all shot in places I knew and grew up near, it was special in a way I could never have imagined. That was a treat. I got to stay with my parents, in the house I grew up in, and say goodbye in the morning — with a bag of goodies packed by mom — then come home at night and share stories from the set. My parents, my father in particular, are very into film and literature and we have all bonded over film and storytelling since I was young.

Resorter: Why did you have the screening at Geneva Theater?