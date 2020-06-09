× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Ann Smith

1930 - 2020

Mary Ann Smith, of Fontana, was born June 28, 1930 in Hamilton OH to Joe and Alaine Beckman. She passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020 at her home in Fontana WI.

As a young woman, Mary Ann enjoyed waterskiing and worked as an airline stewardess. After marrying and raising four children, she worked at the Transportation Center at Northwestern University. Her retirement was spent at Abbey Springs in Fontana Wisconsin where she enjoyed bird watching and working crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her daughter Lynn (Peter) Denberg and their children Nathan, Jacob, and Megan Denberg. Also by her brothers James (Patricia) and Father Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carter, and sons Michael, Craig and Dean Smith. Also by her brothers Donald (Marian), and Fred (Ruth Ann).

Due to restrictions on gatherings, a private ceremony was held in her honor at Toynton Funeral Home supervised by Deacon Jim.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171