One of Lake Geneva's oldest homes for sale

Fiske said the koi pond is “one of the best things I ever did” in the yard, which also contains a trellis, birdhouses and a stone walkway around the pond.

The yard struck a chord with Karen Strey Rappaport, of Melges Real Estate, who is handling the listing.

Rappaport said there was once talk of making the yard a parking lot.

There were no trees or plants on the yard when Fiske purchased the property, she said.

“The property is so tranquil, even though it’s just a block from all the action of downtown Lake Geneva,” said Rappaport. “Sitting on the backyard deck, listening to the water fountain trickle into the koi pond and hearing the frogs and birds sing, you would think you are in a nature preserve.”

A cooper’s home

Inside the home, Fiske kept some of the original features, such as the ceilings, support beams and the basement door, which has on it the name of the home’s first owner, William Alexander.

Alexander was a cooper — the term for barrel maker. He came to Lake Geneva in 1839, according to local historian Patrick Quinn.