ELKHORN — If a buyer does not come forward soon, Walworth County officials are preparing to demolish the old county health and human services complex at a cost of $600,000.

Demolition could take place next spring on the nearly 50-year-old building, which is scheduled to be vacated when the county opens a new health and human services center this fall.

Although county officials say a potential buyer is showing interest, officials want to be ready to bring the bulldozers if no sale is completed soon on the 75,000-square-foot property.

Not everyone, however, is convinced that the building should be demolished.

County Board member Charlene Staples said she thinks the county should maintain the building and double down on either finding a buyer or finding a new use for the property.

Expressing doubts about the county’s maintenance cost estimates, Staples said putting the building into “mothballs” makes more sense than knocking it down.

“The taxpayers paid for building it, and the taxpayers paid for remodeling it many times,” she said. “I just don’t understand how you demolish that.”

County staff estimate that it would cost $300,000 a year to maintain the building.

County Board member William Norem said he fully fully supports razing the old health and human services center if it is not sold soon. Norem said the building has deteriorated to the point where it is, at least in some spots, an “eyesore.”

Norem said the courthouse and other county properties nearby look sleek and modern, especially compared with the old health building.

“There’s nothing sentimental about it,” he said of the old building. “It would be a nicer-looking campus without it.”

The Walworth County Board is scheduled Sept. 3 to consider appropriating $600,000 for the demolition project.

Built in the 1970s, the building at W4051 County Road NN originally was a county mental health hospital. It has operated as the county’s health and human services headquarters for many years, but has become increasingly inefficient.

Not far away, the county is building a new $24 million health and human services headquarters that is scheduled for completion this fall.

Officials last year considered converting the old property into a mental health crisis center. But no would-be providers of such services responded to a request for proposals.

Richard Hough, the county’s public works director, said a potential buyer for the building emerged within the past couple of months.

Hough would not disclose the buyer’s identity, but he said county board members have met behind closed doors and determined that the would-be owner would fit well with surrounding county government operations.

The prospective buyer is expected to decide within a few weeks whether to pursue a deal. Otherwise, Hough said, the $600,000 allocation would allow county crews to begin preliminary work this winter and then take care of the demolition in the spring.

Plans call for having the site cleared by next August to have new grass growing there by by fall.

Hough said he agrees with knocking down the old health center rather than incurring $300,000 in annual maintenance costs.

“This is about moving on,” he said.

The $600,000 figure is an estimate of what demolition contractors would propose in a competitive bidding situation.

The county has enjoyed success previously with both approaches.

In 2007, the county demolished its old county nursing home, which was also located along Road NN, at a time when the new Lakeland Health Care Center was opening nearby.

The following year, a private-sector buyer paid $400,000 for the old county-owned Lakeland School at 504 W. Court St. in downtown Elkhorn. The deal saved the county another estimated $400,000 in demolition costs for that property.

County Administrator David Bretl is recommending demolition of the old health and human services building, if no buyer makes an offer on the property.

Bretl said he recognizes that some people will disagree and will see it as wasteful to knock down a building that looks like it could still serve a purpose. The property, he said, would become an inefficient liability to taxpayers if it could not be sold.

“We’re still optimistic that we might find a buyer,” he said. “But, then, we also don’t want the building hanging around.”