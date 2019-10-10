The ice castle winter attraction that drew thousands of visitors to Lake Geneva last winter is moving west to a new site at the Geneva National Resort.
Officials with Ice Castles LLC today announced they plan to erect an ice castle by January at the town of Geneva resort, which is located about four miles outside of Lake Geneva.
Company CEO Ryan Davis said the new interactive frozen funhouse will be larger than the one that operated last winter in downtown Lake Geneva.
"Our partnership with Geneva National Resort will allow us to create an even bigger castle with more interactive features and magical elements," Davis said.
The ice castle drew big crowds last winter during a six-week run on Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. Officials, however, later said they did not want to return to the city-owned beach this winter.
A plan to move the attraction to a site near the city's Dunn Field park was scratched when local opposition emerged.
In announcing the new deal today in the town of Geneva, Geneva National owner Paloma Properties said the privately owned golf course community overlooking Lake Como would provide "an ideal backdrop" for the ice castle.
"We can't wait to welcome Ice Castles' guests," Paloma President Garth Chambers said in a prepared statement. "Our team and community are delighted to see our seasonal golf resort transform to a year-round destination for visitors to the Lake Geneva region."