14-year-old drowns in campground lake Father’s Day weekend in Jefferson County

A 14-year-old boy was found dead Sunday, on Father’s Day, after going underwater at a pond at a campground north of Walworth County.

The boy was reportedly swimming in a pond on Saturday at Nature’s Villa, a campground in Jefferson County, north of Lauderdale Lake and Palmyra.

On June 18 at 6:51 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call from Nature’s Villa, N2899 Roger Road in the Jefferson County Town of Sullivan.

The caller stated that a swimmer had gone under the water’s surface and could not be located. The water area on this property is a pond-like feature that is located on approximately two acres of land and that is used for swimming by the owners and guests, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office immediately dispatched fire and rescue to the scene. Units from Western Lake EMS, Rome Fire, Sullivan Fire, Ixonia Fire, Helenville Fire, Jefferson Fire, Fort Atkinson Fire, Lake Mills Fire, Whitewater Fire, Watertown Fire, Lebanon Fire and Beaver Dam Fire Department were all on scene.

As fire and rescue units arrived on scene witnesses provided information for rescue divers to enter the water and begin searching. Rescue divers continued searching until 9:35 p.m., at which time the search was suspended until the morning.

Sunday at 7:30 a.m. the water search resumed. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources using their underwater submersible drone with sonar and camera technology. At 8:33 a.m. the teen was located and recovered.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with all the Fire and EMS responding to this tragedy extend our deepest heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family involved,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The boy’s name has not been released.

The weekend drowning follows another drowning in Kenosha County on Thursday, June 16, when a 22-year-old drowned in Silver Lake.

The 22-year-old man had been swimming with a 5-year-old girl when that incident occurred. He went underwater and did not resurface.