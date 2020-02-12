Anti-vaccination movement spreads in many Walworth County schools

Schools in Walworth County have reported declining student immunization rates — down sharply in some cases — as parent skepticism grows amid an anti-vaccination movement that critics say is based on junk science.
County health officials are warning that immunization rates plummeting below 50 percent in some schools could elevate the risk of outbreaks of measles and other dangerous childhood diseases.
But school administrators cite a growing popularity of anti-vaccination sentiments in Walworth County, along with state laws that allow parents to send un-immunized kids to school.
While state law requires students to be immunized against measles, chickenpox, whooping cough and other ailments, the law also permits parents to opt out for religious or other personal reasons.
At a parochial school in Mukwonago, in the northeastern corner of Walworth County, the student immunization rate has dropped to 39 percent — the lowest of any school in the county this year.
Jonathan Roberts, principal of Mukwonago Baptist Academy, said many parents have embraced the anti-vaccination argument that immunizing children could be unhealthy for them.
The school has 26 students in grades kindergarten through 10th grade.
Roberts said administrators have not excluded any un-vaccinated child from attending classes, and school staffers do not try to encourage parents to have their children immunized.
“We let parents make the decision that they feel is best for their family,” he said.
The anti-vaccination movement in recent years has been fueled by parent skepticism toward government regulation, toward scientific research, and toward the health care industry. Many believe that child immunizations are unnecessary and even potentially harmful.
The issue has prompted public health leaders to debunk such theories, urging parents instead to continue safeguarding their children against diseases, some of which are highly contagious.
Dr. Joe Klawitter, a pediatrician at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth, said he has seen a growing number of parents refuse to immunize their children because of their belief in what he considers junk science.
Klawitter said he tries to persuade those parents to protect their children. But he is not always successful.
“The boom of the internet has certainly caused a lot of misinformation,” he said. “Kids are contracting preventable diseases — that’s a real concern.”
Erica Bergstrom, public health officer for Walworth County, said her staff not only works with health care providers to promote immunizations, but staffers sometimes attend school registration events to meet parents face to face.
In tracking vaccination rates for 2-year-old children, the county has found the percentage of those children fully immunized since 2012 has fallen from 82 percent to 76 percent.
Citing such downward trends, Bergstrom said she worries that schools with high numbers of un-vaccinated students are setting themselves up for outbreaks, with serious diseases that were once under control now making a comeback.
“We’re kind of at the front edge of starting to see that resurgence,” she said.
Data maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that in the past 10 years, student immunization rates have declined at more than 20 schools in Walworth County — nearly half of all those reporting.
In some cases, the decreases have been significant.
At Faith Christian School in the town of Delavan, the state reports that the immunization rate has declined from 83 percent to 73 percent — meaning that one in four students is not vaccinated.
Faith Christian head of school Jim McCormick questioned the accuracy of the state’s data. But he declined to comment further.
Delavan Christian School similarly has seen its student vaccination rate drop from 84 percent to 74 percent in the past 10 years.
School administrator David Perkins said he is uncertain why the number of un-immunized students has grown at the school, which currently enrolls 75 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Perkins said he and his staff send reminders to families about the importance of having their children immunized. Some families opt out by invoking their religious or other personal reasons, as permitted under state law.
Perkins, however, said he is not pleased to see that the immunization rate has fallen below three-fourths of the student body.
“I would hope it would go up,” he said.
At Mount Zion Christian School in Lake Geneva, where officials declined to comment, the immunization rate has fallen from 69 percent to 48 percent.
Public schools reporting decreases — some only one or two percentage points — include Big Foot High School, Walworth Elementary School, Woods Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School, Lake Geneva Middle School, Brookwood Elementary School, and Reek Elementary School.
Badger High School in Lake Geneva has reported an immunization rate increasing from 90 percent to 93 percent.
Walworth Elementary Principal Phill Klamm, whose rate declined from more than 95 percent to 89 percent, said the school has seen more parents opting of immunizations.
The school serves about 425 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Klamm said he informs parents about immunization requirements and provides information to families through the mail. He said he does not know why fewer parents are getting their kids vaccinated at his school.
“This is very difficult to answer,” he said.
State law details numerous immunizations — also including polio, hepatitis and diphtheria — that are required before students can attend school in Wisconsin. Schools have the authority to exclude un-vaccinated students under some circumstances.
Parents, however, also have the option of invoking exemptions by citing religious beliefs or other personal reasons.
When some state lawmakers last year moved to toughen immunization requirements by eliminating a “personal conviction” exemption, members of the Walworth County Board prepared a resolution supporting the change in state law.
After hearing from more than two-dozen people who supported the personal conviction waiver for immunizations, the county board voted in October to postpone action on the matter indefinitely.
One of those speaking out before the county board, Delavan parent Sarah Hillman, has since declared her candidacy for county board and will appear on the April 7 ballot.
Hillman said she has three children who are home-schooled, and she believes parents should have the right to refuse immunizations for their children while still sending them to school.
Hillman said parents often are criticized and ridiculed for expressing anti-vaccination attitudes. She described parents being pushed out of child play groups, and even being denied visits from friends and family members.
Still, she said, more and more parents are starting to question whether their children should be immunized.
“I don’t believe there’s a one-size-fits-all,” she said. “Everybody should take responsibility for their own health.”