Anti-vaccination movement spreads in many Walworth County schools

In tracking vaccination rates for 2-year-old children, the county has found the percentage of those children fully immunized since 2012 has fallen from 82 percent to 76 percent.

Citing such downward trends, Bergstrom said she worries that schools with high numbers of un-vaccinated students are setting themselves up for outbreaks, with serious diseases that were once under control now making a comeback.

“We’re kind of at the front edge of starting to see that resurgence,” she said.

Data maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that in the past 10 years, student immunization rates have declined at more than 20 schools in Walworth County — nearly half of all those reporting.

In some cases, the decreases have been significant.

At Faith Christian School in the town of Delavan, the state reports that the immunization rate has declined from 83 percent to 73 percent — meaning that one in four students is not vaccinated.

Faith Christian head of school Jim McCormick questioned the accuracy of the state’s data. But he declined to comment further.