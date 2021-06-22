Art gallery to host exhibit to benefit local organizations

Edwards said he is looking forward to featuring some of his artwork in the exhibit and helping out local organizations.

“There’s nothing in the show that’s outside of Walworth County,” Edwards said.

The idea for the art exhibit came about while Edwards purchased some rugs from Nateshi, noticed some of the artwork featured at the business and informed Nateshi about his artwork.

Edwards said he showed some of his paintings to Nateshi, and he was impressed with his work and they decided to host the art exhibit.

Nateshi said he feels area residents will enjoy Edwards’ artwork.

“It all came together, and these pieces have the feeling of something people would like to pick up in Lake Geneva,” Nateshi said. “It’s something related to Lake Geneva. The artwork is family orientated, family friendly, colorful and cheerful.”

Edwards, 75, said he has been interested in artwork since he was 5 years old.

“I bought my own pencils and paper from money my relatives gave me,” Edwards said. “So I’ve been at it for 70 years.”