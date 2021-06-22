Art gallery to host exhibit to benefit local organizations

A local art gallery is giving people the opportunity to purchase some scenic artwork of Lake Geneva’s lakefront area while helping out several local organizations.
Gallery LG— formerly Galerie Matisse and Galerie Matisse Too— is hosting “The Promise Land “ art exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 3 through July 18 at the gallery, 830 W. Main St., located inside the Fancy Fair Mall in downtown Lake Geneva.
The exhibit is set to feature 15 paintings and 30 sketches from local artist William Edwards of Lake Geneva. The artwork will depict outdoor scenes from Lake Geneva’s lakefront area and the Knollwood subdivision in the Town of Linn.
Dariush Nateghi, owner of Gallery LG, said Edwards often produces artwork of scenes depicting the lakefront area.
“He likes local scenes of Lake Geneva, family scenes and family cookouts,” Nateghi said. “Everybody comes to Lake Geneva for the lake. Bill lives near the lake, and he paints beautiful scenes of it.”
The proceeds from the art exhibit will be donated to local chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Knights of Columbus, Shriners Children Hospital, Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills and Fraternal Order of Police.
“We’re giving 100% percent of the profit, and we’re going to cut it up 20% to the VFW, 20% to the Knights of Columbus, 20% to SMILES, 20% to Shriners Hospital and 20% to the Fraternal Order of Police,” Nateghi said.
Edwards said he is looking forward to featuring some of his artwork in the exhibit and helping out local organizations.
“There’s nothing in the show that’s outside of Walworth County,” Edwards said.
The idea for the art exhibit came about while Edwards purchased some rugs from Nateshi, noticed some of the artwork featured at the business and informed Nateshi about his artwork.
Edwards said he showed some of his paintings to Nateshi, and he was impressed with his work and they decided to host the art exhibit.
Nateshi said he feels area residents will enjoy Edwards’ artwork.
“It all came together, and these pieces have the feeling of something people would like to pick up in Lake Geneva,” Nateshi said. “It’s something related to Lake Geneva. The artwork is family orientated, family friendly, colorful and cheerful.”
Edwards, 75, said he has been interested in artwork since he was 5 years old.
“I bought my own pencils and paper from money my relatives gave me,” Edwards said. “So I’ve been at it for 70 years.”
Edwards has taught art at high schools and churches in the Chicago suburbs and has been a member of several art groups in Illinois including the Oak Park Art League, Wheaton Art League and Elmhurst Art League.
His artwork has been featured at a gallery in downtown Chicago and he has won some contests that were sponsored by the Oak Park Art League.
“I always thought I would grow up and be an artist,” Edwards said. “I never realized the difficulty of doing that and having a family. It’s hard with any artform to get started and make enough money to do all the things required of a parent these days. I would have never been able to achieve a fraction of what I have if it wasn’t for for my wife.”
Edwards said it usually takes him about a day to complete a drawing or a painting. He said he finds artwork to be relaxing.
“For me, it’s close to praying,” Edwards said. “When I’m engaged in the subject matter and the painting is working, it’s sort of a meditative situation.”
Nateghi said he is looking forward to featuring Edwards’ artwork and hosting the exhibit.
“I’m excited,” Nateghi said. “It’s a hometown show for a good cause. I think it’s great.”
Edwards said he hopes to work with Nateghi in the future on other art exhibits.
“There’s a couple of other themes in mind we’re looking into,” Edwards said.
