Back to the future; Tour of historic Yerkes Observatory stirs memories of Grandpa Mac

“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” — Dr. Seuss

Walking the hallowed halls of historic Yerkes Observatory recently during a guided tour, I was reminded of my late Grandpa Mac, who often spoke in hushed, reverent tones back in the day about the latest astronomical findings and photos to come out of the University of Chicago observatory in Williams Bay.

Something of a modern day renaissance man, Grandpa Mac was well-read and well-versed on an astonishing array of subjects, and gifted with a preternatural knack of distilling down the big ideas of science for me into laymen’s terms — laykids terms, really.

The “Doc” Emmett Brown of his day in the years before “Back to the Future” hit the silver screen, a visit to Grandpa Mac’s house was always an adventure in scientific fun and big ideas, his house littered with dog-eared scientific journals and magazines of every type and always some new McPherson Engineering Co. project in progress in the home laboratory, replete with the requisite mad scientist vibe of snapping high voltage electric sparks traveling rhythmically up the metal rods of his Jacobs Ladder. Had he lived long enough, I’m sure he would have created a 1.21 gigawatt time machine out of his 1966 Olds Delta 88.

A free spirit since childhood, Grandpa Mac graduated from Minnesota’s Brainerd High School at the age of 16 and flew himself to college for studies in engineering at Milwaukee’s Marquette University — a 384.55-mile open cockpit journey — in a surplus U.S. Army Air Service World War I Curtiss JN “Jenny,” a spruce and fabric biplane with a wooden prop.

After graduating from Marquette, Grandpa Mac became a popular college lecturer on a wide breadth of subjects, teaching aeronautics, aircraft welding, meteorology, electro-mechanical engineering, physics and astronomy, among other subjects, for a variety of colleges including alma mater Marquette, the Milwaukee School of Engineering, the Milwaukee Vocational School (today’s Milwaukee Area Technical College) and the now shuttered Milton College, where he fell in love with a talented art student, Grandma Eleanor.

Grandpa Mac augmented his lecturing income with a bread-and-butter corporate job at Miller Electro-Mechanical Engineering and side gigs performing live violin and organ recitals on WTMJ-AM and working as an early Milwaukee weatherman on CBS affiliate WOKY-TV 19.

During World War II, Grandpa Mac answered the nation’s call to service, teaching the Navy’s ground flight school at Marquette, writing Navy flight manuals and textbooks, and participating high altitude flight testing that would ultimately leave him a trifle deaf in one ear.

Grandpa Mac’s reputation as an aviator and flight instructor led Falk Corp. president Louis Falk to his door one day with an intriguing proposal. Falk wanted to set up a pioneering aviation program for the Milwaukee-based manufacturer, and Grandpa Mac was his man to do it.

Grandpa Mac and Grandma Eleanor considered the possibilities before them. They could live comfortably in the corporate paternalism offered by Miller Electro-Mechanical Engineering or they could cater to Grandpa Mac’s ebullient, free spirited nature and begin a new barnstorming fly-by-their-pants adventure.

They chose the latter, Grandpa Mac putting an addition onto their home and installing a surplus World War II Link C-3 “Blue Box” ground school flight simulator, launching corporate aviation for first student Falk and a host of Milwaukee companies that sent their pilots to his door, including Johnson Controls, Harnishfeger, Bucyrus-Erie, Water Tool Co., Gehl Manufacturing, and Milwaukee brewers Gettelman and Pabst, among others.

As Grandpa Mac often noted of the decision, “I’m not rich, but my way of life fits like a fist in the eye.”

In a bit of international intrigue, among his clients would be Civil Air Transport (CAT), a Nationalist Chinese airline later owned by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that supported covert U.S. operations throughout East and Southeast Asia.

In 38 years of corporate flight training and some 30,000-plus hours of Link flight instruction, Grandpa Mac never lost a student to a real life aviation mishap, including his CAT students that flew some admittedly perilous covert missions.

Eventually, Grandpa Mac’s reputation caught the eye of the National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA), which added him to its sizable cadre of slide-rule-packing contracted outside engineers in support of the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space exploration projects that would ultimately land mankind on the moon and launch Skylab, the first manned U.S. space station.

From an adult’s perspective looking back, I’m in awe.

But at the time those many years ago, to me he was just Grandpa Mac, putting me through my paces in the Link flight simulator during my Friday night visits, throwing knotty real-life flight challenges my way, his raspy bass ringing in my headset, mentoring me into precise flying — “Shun thunderstorms, Ricky … Don’t get behind the power curve … Don’t be afraid of instrument flying. If you try to stay visual you’ll fly into a cloud with rocks in it…”

On other occasions we’d be out on his driveway after dark with his big telescope, looking at the giant red spot on Jupiter, the rings on Saturn, and the craters on the moon. An interloper would be hard-pressed to tell who was more excited at the sights in the eyepiece.

Once or twice a summer, we’d make a pilgrimage trek out to the Milwaukee Astronomical Society observatory in New Berlin and take our stargazing to another level entirely.

The way Yerkes’ Walt Chadick sees it, given Grandpa Mac’s own considerable astronomical and scientific acumen, it’s likely that he trod the same floors at Yerkes that I was now walking.

Though he’s been gone for 38 years now, Grandpa Mac suddenly seemed very close as I eyed Yerkes’ Great Refractor telescope in the observatory’s Great Dome.

“Hey Ricky, whad’ya say we get out the telescope and go exploring?”

For a brief moment, it was yesterday once more.

Eric Johnson can be reached at ejohnson@lakegenevanews.net.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.