Badger High School assistant principal gets his hair shaved for a good cause

A Badger High School assistant principal recently got his hair shaved for a good cause.
Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo received a clean-shaved haircut Nov. 24 for obtaining the most donations in Badger High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s “brave the shave” fundraiser.
Students from the school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s program collected money from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20, in which students and staff donated $1 to vote for which assistant principal— Giovingo or Katie Stanton— would have their head shaved.
Giovingo received about $327.50 worth of votes, while Stanton raised about $233.50 worth of votes.
The money raised will be donated to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank in Elkhorn.
Support Local Journalism
Gina York of Straight to Curly Salon in Genoa City conducted the haircut.
Giovingo said he is pleased that the students came up with the idea for the fundraiser and that he and Stanton were willing to participate.
“It was nice that the kids put this together,” Giovingo said. “It was nice that two assistant principals were willing to have their head shaved.”
Giovingo said he does not mind having his hair shaved to help raise money for the food pantry.
“I drew the short straw I guess, but it’s all good” Giovingo said. “It’s a good cause— no regrets.”
Badger High School student Brooks Guif, who has cerebral palsy, thanks his fellow students
Badger High School student Brooks Guif tries out the new electric bike
Badger High School Assistant Principal, right, reads off a list of people who were involved with helping
Brooks Guif, from left, Lorelei Bittner and Amy Peterburs-Bittner stand on the pitchers mound
Badger High School student Brooks Guif, center, is surrounded by his mother, Sue Guif, and sister, Ashley Guif
Badger High School Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo, right, shows Brooks Guif some of the features
Badger High School Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo tests takes an electric bike
After receiving his new electric bike, Badger High School student Brooks Guif practices his pitching
Badger High School baseball coach Michael Ploch prepares to catch some pitches thrown by Brooks Guif
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.