Badger High School assistant principal gets his hair shaved for a good cause

A Badger High School assistant principal recently got his hair shaved for a good cause.

Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo received a clean-shaved haircut Nov. 24 for obtaining the most donations in Badger High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s “brave the shave” fundraiser.

Students from the school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s program collected money from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20, in which students and staff donated $1 to vote for which assistant principal— Giovingo or Katie Stanton— would have their head shaved.

Giovingo received about $327.50 worth of votes, while Stanton raised about $233.50 worth of votes.

The money raised will be donated to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank in Elkhorn.

Gina York of Straight to Curly Salon in Genoa City conducted the haircut.

Giovingo said he is pleased that the students came up with the idea for the fundraiser and that he and Stanton were willing to participate.

“It was nice that the kids put this together,” Giovingo said. “It was nice that two assistant principals were willing to have their head shaved.”