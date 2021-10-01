Badger High School senior rejuvenates kindness rock garden at Brookwood Elementary, earns top Girl Scout award

A Badger High School senior has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award.
Kaidynn Engel became a Gold Award Girl Scout for her contribution to Brookwood Elementary School in Genoa City — the rejuvenated Kindness Rock Garden. The Gold Award is the culmination of Engel’s 12-year Girl Scout career.
“I don’t quit easily,” Engel said.
Small painted rocks dot a stretch of mulch along the side of the school. Two pots frame the garden, built by Engel out of bricks from the old elementary building.
Each brick pot holds a hand-painted sign. “Brookwood rocks with kindness,” reads the sign on the left. The other gives gentle guidance to the garden’s visitors: “Take one for inspiration, share one for motivation, or leave one to help our garden grow.”
The kindness rocks originated from a spring 2020 art project led by Brookwood Elementary art teacher Melissa Horak. Horak had her students paint two rocks each — one to bring home, and one to leave at school to spread kindness in the community.
“Take care,” reads one rock; “Be brave,” reads another. One oval stone offers a simple message in lavender letters: “Welcome.”
Engel herself is one of Horak’s former students — the “last one standing” in her Girl Scout troop, Engel said.
“So I took it upon myself to accomplish this,” she said.
The kindness rocks sat in a pile within an empty stretch of gravel, Horak said, until Engel began the renovation in June 2021. Horak said Engel’s careful landscaping created the perfect home for the painted rocks — one that will last for years to come.
“I’m very proud,” Horak said. “She was always a great student of mine.”
Engel will be working a booth at Brookwood’s Fall Fest on Oct. 23, where people can paint rocks for the garden. She encourages community members to seek empathy and empowerment in the garden’s offerings.
“I hope it brings up their spirits,” she said.