Badger High School senior rejuvenates kindness rock garden at Brookwood Elementary, earns top Girl Scout award

A Badger High School senior has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award.

Kaidynn Engel became a Gold Award Girl Scout for her contribution to Brookwood Elementary School in Genoa City — the rejuvenated Kindness Rock Garden. The Gold Award is the culmination of Engel’s 12-year Girl Scout career.

“I don’t quit easily,” Engel said.

Small painted rocks dot a stretch of mulch along the side of the school. Two pots frame the garden, built by Engel out of bricks from the old elementary building.

Each brick pot holds a hand-painted sign. “Brookwood rocks with kindness,” reads the sign on the left. The other gives gentle guidance to the garden’s visitors: “Take one for inspiration, share one for motivation, or leave one to help our garden grow.”

The kindness rocks originated from a spring 2020 art project led by Brookwood Elementary art teacher Melissa Horak. Horak had her students paint two rocks each — one to bring home, and one to leave at school to spread kindness in the community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Take care,” reads one rock; “Be brave,” reads another. One oval stone offers a simple message in lavender letters: “Welcome.”