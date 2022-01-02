Badger High School student designs mural for Lake Geneva church

A Lake Geneva church has a new work of art to display to the public thanks to a Badger High School student.

Molly Bergstrom recently designed a mural for the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St. The mural has been installed to the side exterior of the church facing Cook Street.

The mural includes the church’s name and depicts a loaf of bread with a chalice; stack of clothes with a hanger to symbolize the church’s community closet program; a silhouette of three people; a plant growing out of a pot; grapes growing from a vine; several sunset scenes; and the words “we are family.”

Bergstrom said she wanted the mural to include images that were related to the church and a message that everyone is welcomed at the church.

“It’s a safe place. We’re open to anyone,” Bergstrom said. “Almost entirely,these are designs from the church.”

Bergstrom said she worked on the mural as part of her National Honors Society project, in which she is required to complete a 20-hour community service project.

She said she selected Lake Geneva United Methodist Church for her project, because her family has been attending the church for about four generations.

“I thought I could give back to something that my family has been a part of and that has given me a lot,” Bergstrom said. “I wanted to work on something that would give the church a facelift and bring the community’s attention to something that has always been there.”

Terri Smith, church youth group leader, said she was excited when Bergstrom approached her about working on a project for the church. Smith said she felt a mural would help bring attention to the church building.

“When she approached me, she was looking for a project, and we had this empty space that we were talking about what to do with it,” Smith said. “I was so proud of her. She walked around the church for at least a half an hour to get some inspiration.”

Bergstrom said it took her about six months to complete the mural, which she worked on while attending school and participating in school activities. She said her father, Michael Bergstrom, helped her build the frame for the mural.

“I had my own little corner with all my pints of paint, so it probably took 60 hours at least,” Bergstrom said. “It was really fun. It was a way to give back.”

Smith said she is pleased with the completed project and with how hard Bergstrom worked on the mural.

“I am just amazed. She’s done an awesome job,” Smith said. “She’s done a good job of getting our name into the community, which was one of her goals, I believe.”

Bergstrom said this is the first mural she has completed but would consider working on another one in the future.

“I would be open to it. I really enjoyed doing it,” Bergstrom said. “I love being artistic, but I enjoy it even more when it goes to a good cause.”

Bergstrom said she has taken several art classes while attending Badger High School and has been interested in art since childhood.

“Just through school, you get the experience of doing art classes here and there. It just inspired me to do it more,” Bergstrom said. “My parents have been very helpful to me with things that I am interested in. My dad has a craft room where you can paint or do anything.”

Bergstrom said even though she enjoys art, she plans to study business after she graduates from high school.

“But I’m hoping that I can find something where I can be creative,” Bergstrom said.

Besides the National Honors Society, Bergstrom also is involved with Badger High School’s Distributive Education Clubs of America program, which is geared toward students who are interested in establishing a career in business.

Bergstrom also is involved with the church’s youth group program, which has about 13 members.

Smith said Bergstrom and the other youth group members have helped design brochures for the church and updated the church’s website and Facebook page.

“That has drawn people to our youth group and has informed people that our church is open to all families if they are interested in checking us out,” Smith said.

The youth group has worked with a local men’s shelter and Habitat for Humanity and has sent Christmas presents to a Native American reservation in North Dakota.

“We shopped on Amazon and shipped items to the reservation,” Smith said. “We had over 30 gifts sent there, so we’re small but we’re mighty.”

Smith said Bergstrom’s father also has assisted the youth group.

“He’s there to help with anything the youth group needs,” Smith said. “So her family is very invested in the youth group program and the church.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.