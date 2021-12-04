 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Badger High School theater students receive state award for one-act play on 1986 Challenger disaster

Badger High School theater students win awards in state competition

Badger High School theater students recently won several awards in a state competition for their one-act play based on the Challenger space shuttle disaster in 1986.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

Badger High School theater students recently performed their one-act play “Challenger: To Touch the Face of God” during the State Theater Competition which was held at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The play advanced through district and sectional rounds in October and November.

The cast and crew of 25 Badger High School students took home 12 awards during the state competition, the most ever by the school’s theater program including: Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Technical Elements, and the Critic’s Choice—the highest award possible.

Eight students received individual Outstanding Acting Awards for their performances: Ethan Gallo, Owen Chapman, Hannah Kazimier, Ava Ocker, Silas Thomas, Tommy McEneany, Kaaden Dull and Billy Bernardo.

“Challenger: Touch the Face of God” is the story of the Challenger space shuttle disaster of 1986.

The play tells the stories of the people involved, while also relaying the circumstances leading to the Challenger disaster.

People are also reading…

Some scenes depicted in the play are fictional dramatizations, but many lines are the actual words used by the individuals themselves.

Video and photos as Lake Geneva Badgers tennis qualifies for state

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular