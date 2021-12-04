Badger High School theater students receive state award for one-act play on 1986 Challenger disaster

Badger High School theater students recently performed their one-act play “Challenger: To Touch the Face of God” during the State Theater Competition which was held at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The play advanced through district and sectional rounds in October and November.

The cast and crew of 25 Badger High School students took home 12 awards during the state competition, the most ever by the school’s theater program including: Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Technical Elements, and the Critic’s Choice—the highest award possible.

Eight students received individual Outstanding Acting Awards for their performances: Ethan Gallo, Owen Chapman, Hannah Kazimier, Ava Ocker, Silas Thomas, Tommy McEneany, Kaaden Dull and Billy Bernardo.

“Challenger: Touch the Face of God” is the story of the Challenger space shuttle disaster of 1986.

The play tells the stories of the people involved, while also relaying the circumstances leading to the Challenger disaster.

Some scenes depicted in the play are fictional dramatizations, but many lines are the actual words used by the individuals themselves.