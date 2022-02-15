Bay Cooks, new Mexican-American restaurant now open in Williams Bay

After working seven years as cooks in restaurants, Lake Geneva residents opened their first Mexican-American restaurant on Feb. 14 in Williams Bay.

The newly opened restaurant, Bay Cooks, offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

The restaurant is owned by Juan and Antonia Basurto of Lake Geneva and Mchenry, IL resident, Leoncio Agaton.

The charm of the town and the nice people made it an easy choice for the owners to select Williams Bay as their location, Juan said.

“We want to offer something new to the area and hopefully people enjoy it,” said Juan.

Bay Cooks offers a variety of food options. Visitors can choose from authentic Mexican food, breakfast entrees, burgers, wings and even fish fry.

“Opening this restaurant is our dream. Since we moved to Wisconsin we’ve worked in restaurants and our dream was to open a breakfast place but we had the opportunity to offer more options for William’s Bay,” said Antonia.

A specialty breakfast item the business is excited to serve are their Swedish pancakes.

The couple used to work at Scuttlebutts, what is now Oak Fire, in Lake Geneva. They were inspired by the Swedish pancakes that were served there and now offer them to locals who have expressed they missed them, Antonia added.

They had great feedback from some of their customers.

“It was wonderful. I had Swedish pancakes and my husband had eggs and sausage. They were very good,” said William’s Bay resident Linda Overbeek. “I’d like to try it for lunch.”

It took the owners roughly four months to get everything up and running. They even secured their liquor license on Feb. 7 and are in the process of putting together their bar.

Wisconsin law states that every municipality can have one liquor license per 400-450 people. Because of the recent increase in population, the village was able to obtain another liquor license and award Bay Cooks their license.

The bar will offer micheladas, margaritas, pina coladas and more. They also plan to offer catering in the near future.

“Give us a chance and come try our food, our doors are open to everyone,” said Juan.

For Easter and Mothers Day the restaurant will have a buffet set up.

Bay Cooks is located between Privato and Dip in the Bay on Walworth Avenue.

It’s located where La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant had been located until it closed in August. La Fiesta was unable to obtain a liquor license because new Census numbers weren’t yet in and it closed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”