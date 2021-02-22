Beach kiosk purchase receives final approval

Three new payment kiosks for Riviera Beach have received final approval.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 8, to purchase three beach kiosks for about $35,000 from Total Parking Solutions, Inc. of Downers Grove, Illinois.

Money for the new kiosks will come from the city's parking fund.

The kiosks will replace older kiosks that currently are installed near the beach.

The new kiosks will feature 4G technology, while the current kiosks include 3G technology. The machines will be compatible with 50 parking kiosks that they city purchased last year from Total Parking Solutions.

The kiosks also will include a credit/debit card reader, coin acceptor and bill acceptor.

Members if the city council's public works committee initially approved the kiosk purchase, Jan. 25. The finance, licensing and regulation committee then recommended the purchase, Feb. 2.

