Best Bargains, Inc. marks milestone 50th anniversary, Saturday celebration set

The online Oxford Languages dictionary defines the word bargain, among other things, as “a thing bought or offered for sale more cheaply than is usual or expected.”

For Best Bargains, Inc., offering deep-discounted namesake bargains on restaurant-quality foods to its growing ranks of thrift-minded customers in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois has been the bread-and-butter key to success for the wholesale food service distributor, master redistributor and cash-and-carry retailer since its 1972 founding by Tony Marino, who sold the company to current owner and 30-year Best Bargains veteran Doug Helnore in March 2019.

To mark the milestone of its golden anniversary, Best Bargains will be hosting a gala Customer Appreciation Day celebration Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature a special return of Best Bargains’ popular Truck Sale, where shoppers can take advantage of even bigger discounts on bulk food products, including chicken and bacon. The anniversary celebration will also include food sampling, liquor sampling, prizes and live radio remotes by WIIL Rock, 95.1 FM.

“I’d like everybody to come out and visit us and experience what we have to offer,” Helnore said. “I think once you visit, you’ll always come back because you just get so much more for your money.

Best Bargains is located at 6515 352nd Ave. in New Munster, near Burlington, on the southeast corner of Highways 50 and KD in Kenosha County.

With 50 years under its belt, Best Bargains is also planning to expand its retail operation and open a new outlet store in Burlington later this summer, followed by additional regional stores.

Humble roots

For two generations of customers, more than the deep-discounted price has been right at Best Bargains, located eight miles east of Lake Geneva near Burlington. It’s also been the value of buying popular brand name and restaurant-quality foods at a wholesale-priced discount. Well-known, industry-leading names like Heinz, Butterball, Nestlé, Perdue, Farmland, Land O’ Lakes, McCain, Lance, Con Agra, AMPI, Hillshire Farms, Simplot, Golden Dipt, Red Gold, McIlhenny and Bush’s, among a host of others.

From its humble roots as a small, bargain-oriented start-up Main Street grocery in the tiny unincorporated Kenosha County hamlet of New Munster, Best Bargains today ranks as one of the Midwest’s fastest-growing wholesale distributors and grocers on the strength of its strict adherence to its foundational deep discount, value oriented business model.

“The company has grown exponentially,” said Mysti Haager, director of marketing and digital marketing for Best Bargains, which specializes in the redistribution of bulk food products. “With inflation, we’re doing what we can to make sure that people are able to feed their families.”

Indeed, Best Bargains store manager Tom Puidokas said that focus extends to "items people love to have.”

“Anytime he finds a deal on something he can pass on, he grabs it,” said Puidokas, a 20-year Best Bargains veteran who feeds his own family on Best Bargains grocery finds. “It’s a unique shopping experience, a unique way of saving money. It’s kind of like a family-run Sam’s Club, but no memberships are required here. Come here to save money on your everyday shopping.”

Fighting inflation

Owner/CEO Helnore explained Best Bargain’s operational strategy and business focus.

“We find a lot of deals and offer our customers opportunities … to save on their grocery bills,” he noted. “Grocery stores typically have one or two supply chains, where I have food service supply chains, retail supply chains and discount supply chains. We have access to a lot of different buying avenues for retail at a discount that most grocery store do not — and we buy in bulk. Most grocery stores can’t buy a truckload of brats or a truckload of retail hams or turkeys for a season like we do.”

With inflation running near a 40-year high and consumers getting pinched, finding deals on quality food is first and foremost on the mind of Helnore, a former banker with the Bank of Burlington.

“I am very in tune with people and their budgets,” he said. “I try to buy everything that saves everyone money — and it’s quality. I give them a lot for the best price. With the inflation that’s going on … my main goal when I buy for retail is that my customers can save a lot of money on restaurant-quality food. We don’t have everything for everyone, but we have something for everyone.”

Indeed, Puidokas said Best Bargains aims to keep its level of pricing lower than competing major grocery outlets and big box super center operators, particularly in fresh areas like butcher shop meats and deli meats and cheeses.

“Somebody’s going to be $3.89, somebody’s going to be $3.79, somebody’s going to be $4.19,” he noted. “We’re trying to scoop them way underneath and be like $2.49. A lot of times our everyday low price is somebody else’s sale price … We try to get the best deal and pass it on to the consumer. We don’t have everything here, but I try to get as much as possible because it’s such a good deal. Especially in this day and age, in this inflationary time right now, what everybody needs right now is a good deal. It’s nice to be able to save a dollar here and there.”

Unique niche

A unique niche for Best Bargains is its growing repacking division, which repacks overstock restaurant-quality food products, including frozen chicken items, french fries and appetizers, into consumer-sized bulk packaging for sale in its retail outlet.

“There is a big difference between restaurant quality and retail quality,” Helnore said. “We supply restaurant-quality foods at a cheaper-than-retail price.”

Tucked off the beaten path in 286-resident New Munster in far western Kenosha County, supermarket-styled Best Bargains is in many respects a hidden-in-plain-sight gem.

“Still today, people don’t really know we’re out here,” Puidokas said. “I’ve worked here for 20 years, lived in Kenosha County my whole life, and people see my [Best Bargains] shirt and they have no idea about this place. Word of mouth is what’s brought people to come here. If this place was ten miles that way, toward Kenosha, it would be insane once people would see the deals … even compared to Walmart.”

Still, the word has gotten out about Best Bargains across a wide swath of southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, with Puidokas noting the retail store has quadrupled in size since opening at its current location in 1990.

Company-wide, inclusive of both the wholesale and retail sides of the business, Helnore said Best Bargains employs more than 60 people, more than half of the “team” being a “great nucleus” of longtime company veterans.

“We’re a tightly-knit family,” he noted. “I couldn’t do it without the team.”

The Best Bargains retail outlet eschews costly decorative frills and passes the warehouse store savings on to its customers.

“What draws people are the prices,” Helnore said. “Honestly, I call us the ‘Plywood Palace.’ We’re not about a lot of frills. We’re not Sendik’s. We are price driven.”

But what Best Bargains lacks in ambiance, it makes up for in selection, attentive and friendly customer service, and a large slate of offerings, including a full-service U.S.D.A. Choice butcher shop, a full-service deli and hot bar, frozen seafood, produce, dairy, bulk spices, a large selection of bulk institutional-sized restaurant-quality foods, a wide array of restaurant small wares and supplies, and a beer and liquor department.

Future expansion

Since buying Best Bargains three years ago, Helnore is looking to capitalize on the company’s long history of exponential growth, laying plans to expand the company's retail operations. With an outlet store in Burlington slated to come online in mid-July, Helnore said is “aggressively” targeting a goal of adding an additional outlet store per year, setting his long-term sights on eventually opening stores at Elkhorn, Delavan, Beloit, Janesville and Madison.

Helnore said community service and community involvement is a foundational “niche” bedrock of Best Bargains’ operations, with the company supporting a wide range of local fundraising efforts whenever possible.

“I think that’s one of the building blocks of your business — supporting every organization around you,” Helnore said.

With the retail outlet only accounting for 10% of company sales, Helnore said the national scale of Best Bargain’s wholesaling operations as an importer and exporter are often overlooked.

“I think a lot of time people think we’re just a small little grocery store out in the woods,” he said. “We’re a lot larger than that.”

Reflecting on the company's 50-year history, Helnore said Best Bargain’s business philosophy is still firmly grounded in its founding core values.

“We value our employees, we value our customers, and we do strive on a personal level to save each and every customer money, be it wholesale or retail, and we have a personal interaction with every customer,” he noted. “Best Bargains is here today because of the hard work of Tony and the original employees, some of which are still here today. I appreciate everybody that works for me and I appreciate our customers and their patronage.”

Good reviews

Best Bargains customers shopping the store last Friday gave the retail outlet good reviews.

Among those shopping the store was first-time customer T. Hunt, assistant executive director of House in the Wood in Delavan, a summer camp program of Chicago-based nonprofit Northwestern Settlement, founded in 1891 to disrupt generational poverty by supporting, preparing and empowering young people at distinct stages of life to break down barriers on their path to success in adulthood.

“I think the prices are good,” Hunt said as he picked up summer camp program food staples, including S’mores fixings. “The selection is great.”

Another customer shopping Best Bargains was Tiffany, a mom from Burlington.

“They’re got a nice variety of things, including bulk items,” she said. “The prices are good. It’s close to home. And it’s nice they’re open seven days a week.”

Loading up a cart with cost-saving, deep-discounted restaurant supplies and bulk frozen appetizers for his restaurant was 12-year Best Bargains customer Jon Kasmick, owner of End Zone Sports Bar & Grill in Delavan.

“Everything I get here is always good and it’s at great prices,” Kasmick said. “It’s been great. Always consistent.”

Learn more

Best Bargains has a cash-and-carry policy for merchandise. Cash, checks and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards accepted. There is an ATM on site. Credit and debit cards are only accepted for purchases in the beer and liquor department.

Open daily, retail store hours at Best Bargains are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ten percent off senior citizen discounts are offered all day Wednesdays and weekday mornings from 8-9 a.m.

For more information, call 262-537-4407, visit Best Bargains, Inc. on Facebook, or visit the company website at www.bestbargainsinc.com. Daily flash sales are advertised online.

