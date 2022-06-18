Big Foot graduates final valedictorian, salutatorian; ends class ranking system

High school graduations are usually milestone moments, and Big Foot High School’s recent June 5 Class of 2022 commencement ceremony was a particularly momentous occasion.

The 500-student union high school district, which serves the communities of Walworth, Sharon, Fontana, Linn and Delavan, graduated its final salutatorian and valedictorian as part of a major pivot from grade point average (GPA) class ranking to a laude recognition system.

At Big Foot High School, Class of 2022 valedictorian Drew Cronin and salutatorian Alexis Swaney, both of Walworth, were the final standard-bearers for the time-honored GPA-based recognition system, determined by dividing grade points by the number of credits earned. Traditionally, valedictorians hold the highest academic rank in a graduating class, while the salutatorian is the second-ranking academic performer.

“Obviously, we’re very proud of our valedictorian and salutatorian,” said Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker. “They’ve worked very hard to achieve that level of academic excellence, the tops of the class, but we’re also proud of all of our students. For some people, just getting a C average is great.”

The Class of 2023 and beyond will be honored through the laude system — cum laude, or “with honors,” cumulative GPA of 3.0-3.399; magna cum laude, “with great honors,” cumulative GPA of 3.4-3.799; and summa cum laude, “with highest honors,” cumulative GPA of 3.8-plus.

“Switching to a cum laude system is a way to allow students to be less stressed about their class rank, about competing with each other for grades, for achievement,” Parker said. “They only have to compete within themselves — set personal goals and try to reach those goals.”

Among advocates of the laude system, it’s felt that the traditional GPA system is counterproductive to the learning environment, citing student avoidance of challenging classes that might impact their GPA/class rank, excessive competition with peers, and a hesitation to take an intellectual and academic risk. It’s also felt that the laude system forces college admissions offices to review the academic rigor, activities, accomplishments and test scores of students.

“We’ve found over the years, especially in recent years with the increase in social-emotional concerns, that grades and competition among each other is just not good for kids, not at this age,” Parker said. “Hopefully the new system will allow more kids to set high goals and high standards for themselves and we can be here to help them reach them all.”

In addition to Big Foot, a number of Wisconsin school districts have made similar moves to a laude system in recent years, including Burlington, Kenosha Unified and New Berlin.

End of an era

Cronin plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and hopes to “find a great job in mechanical engineering” in Wisconsin after college to stay close to family.

“It seems weird that they’re switching it up next year, but it’s also an interesting way to change the pace of things,” Cronin said of the switch to laude. “The way all of us have been competitive over the years has been kind of stressful, but there was a nice achievement at the end of it.”

Swaney will major in business and minor in psychology at UW-Madison.

Her uncle, Big Foot Class of 2010 salutatorian Justin Swaney, now of Boston, was the 2022 commencement speaker.

“It feels like I’m kind of carrying on the family tradition,” Swaney said of being salutatorian.

Beyond excelling in academics, both Cronin and Swaney were heavily involved in clubs and other activities during their time at Big Foot.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of different things throughout high school,” said Swaney, who was in tennis, the National Honor Society (NHS), HOPE Squad, Freshman Mentoring Program (FMP) and served as vice presidenc of the Student Council. “Overall, I feel I got the most out of this experience because I tried to do everything I possibly could. I came at it with the approach of I only get to be in high school once in my life. It’s been fun, because life is what you make it.”

Cronin was in band, Art Club, NHS, HOPE Squad, FMP, Girls Who Code, Math Team, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

“It makes high school more enjoyable,” Cronin said. “It’s a nice change of pace.”

Both Cronin and Swaney earned diploma endorsement from the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club based on cooperative work skills, academic achievement, effort, attitude, responsibility and community service.

Two drivers for change

School counselor Anthony Paul said there were two main reasons driving the change to the laude system at Big Foot.

“School-wide, not just in academics, we’re trying to take the emphasis off of the outcomes, like grades and class rank, and put it onto the process and the daily engagement and the decision making, forming good habits,” Paul said. “The second is moving to a cum laude system allows us to honor the energy, the efforts and the process of a lot more kids.”

Paul said Cronin and Swaney, while serving as Big Foot’s final valedictorian and salutatorian, also served as examples for the district’s shift to the laude system.

“While we’re talking about them being one and two, what you heard them talk about was their process and how they engaged in their clubs and their organizations and their class work and how they made the best out of it, right? We want to have awards and honors that honor process and engagement,” Paul said. “That’s why we switched gears. We have kids that could do all the same right things and get a B and not be the valedictorian, but we still want to honor that, because that’s what we want — for kids to engage and do those same right things by process.”

Big Foot High School principal Jeremy Andersen agreed. “They represent us, Big Foot High School, in all the ways,” he said of Cronin and Swaney, citing their “high character,” pride in the high school, and “positive impact beyond their academic success.”

Starting with the Class of 2023, Paul said senior class advisors will create a process for deciding who the student commencement speaker or speakers will be in Big Foot’s post-valedictorian and post-salutatorian era.

Andersen is excited to implement the laude system at Big Foot.

“The point of the laude system is to celebrate excellence for all kids and not worry about dividing out students by hundredths of a grade point to celebrate excellence,” he said, adding that “the laude system is still based on academic rigor and excellence” on the part of students.

“What we want to see is rigor and excellence and growth in multiple areas and I think the laude system does that,” Andersen said.

