Big Foot student-athlete receives 'Good Citizen' award

Daughters of the American Revolution member Judy Bartlett said each year she is working to bring more area schools into the award and scholarship competition, starting this year with Big Foot.

Bartlett said the programs allow exceptional students to be recognized for their accomplishments, and to earn scholarship funds through the essay competition.

“This is something that each school can do, and the DAR honors those students,” she said.

Although Linday Paulsen said it is great to receive kudos from teachers and classmates for the award, she said it would not be possible without their support.

“I don’t only give myself credit, I give it to my parents, my coaches and everyone who has helped me get where I am today,” she said.

Paulsen said she has received a scholarship to play volleyball at Judson University in Elgin, Illinois, and will use the award money to assist in college expenses.

Paul said he has received nothing but positive feedback from Lindsey’s teachers, with one going so far as to say she is a “once-in-a-decade” student.

By working so hard in many areas of the school and never calling for credit, Paul said Paulsen is well deserving of the award.