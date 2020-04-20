Big Foot student-athlete receives 'Good Citizen' award

WALWORTH – Big Foot High School student Lindsay Paulsen has received a “Good Citizen” award from the organization known as Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit organization promoting historic preservation, patriotism and education throughout Walworth County.
The group’s Delavan-based chapter, the Samuel Phoenix chapter, extended the award and scholarship opportunity this year to Big Foot students for the first time.
Big Foot teachers nominated Paulsen and two other students at the school based on qualities of leadership, dependability, service in the community and patriotism.
Of the three nominees, the senior class at Big Foot voted Paulsen as the winner.
“It was a big honor,” Paulsen said, “to know I was not only voted for by my teachers, which is an honor itself, but also my peers at my school.”
Big Foot school counselor A.J. Paul said that given Paulsen’s extracurricular activities in the school and good standing with teachers, he was not surprised she was selected for the award.
“She’s an incredible person,” Paul said. “She’s so well respected. She gets along with everybody. She’s one of those kids that is good at everything, and you wonder how she has time for everything.”
Being a three-sport varsity athlete and member of the National Honor Society, the Hope Squad and the vocal jazz choir, Paulsen said being involved with so many groups at school may have exposed her to many students and teachers who voted for her to receive the award.
Knowing how active and accomplished the other two Big Foot nominees were, Paulsen said, she was both surprised and honored to be given the “Good Citizen” title.
While the award is solely one of recognition, Paulsen also won a scholarship competition for an essay she wrote on how to engage America’s youth as effective leaders.
A panel of judges evaluated Paulsen’s essay alongside the essays of scholarship winners from Badger High School and Delavan-Darien High School. Upon being announced as winner of the competition during an event at the Geneva Lake Museum, Paulsen was presented with a certificate, a pin and a $100 gift card.
Paulsen’s father, Dan Paulsen attended the award ceremony and said later he was thrilled his daughter’s hard work at school was being recognized.
Dan Paulsen described his daughter as a sweet-natured, talented and driven person who excels at the activities she pursues with modesty.
“She’s grateful for her gifts,” he said, “and she really tries to use them to the benefit of those around her.”
Daughters of the American Revolution member Judy Bartlett said each year she is working to bring more area schools into the award and scholarship competition, starting this year with Big Foot.
Bartlett said the programs allow exceptional students to be recognized for their accomplishments, and to earn scholarship funds through the essay competition.
“This is something that each school can do, and the DAR honors those students,” she said.
Although Linday Paulsen said it is great to receive kudos from teachers and classmates for the award, she said it would not be possible without their support.
“I don’t only give myself credit, I give it to my parents, my coaches and everyone who has helped me get where I am today,” she said.
Paulsen said she has received a scholarship to play volleyball at Judson University in Elgin, Illinois, and will use the award money to assist in college expenses.
Paul said he has received nothing but positive feedback from Lindsey’s teachers, with one going so far as to say she is a “once-in-a-decade” student.
By working so hard in many areas of the school and never calling for credit, Paul said Paulsen is well deserving of the award.
“She just goes through everyday just working hard and not calling any attention to herself,” he said.
