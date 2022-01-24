Billionaire Christopher Reyes identified as buyer of the Driehaus Estate

The mystery is over.

Chicago-area billionaire J. Christopher Reyes has been identified as the buyer of the Driehaus estate, the Chicago Tribune has reported.

Real estate records were filed with the Walworth County Register of Deeds office on Thursday, Jan. 20 after the sale of the property on Jan. 14.

According to the county records, the property was transferred to Ashburton Estate LLC, a limited liability company that registered in Wisconsin in December.

The Reyes family did not return multiple calls from the Chicago Tribune or the Lake Geneva Regional News.

But the Chicago Tribune reported the buyer after getting confirmation from multiple sources.

Reyes purchased the property for about $36 million on Jan. 14, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Driehaus Estate, W3503 Snake Road in the Town of Linn, was listed for sale for $39.25 million in October 2021.

Reyes and his brother, Jude Reyes, are the co-chairs of the food and beverage distribution company, Reyes Holdings.

The company, which is worth about $30 billion, is one of the largest food and beverage distribution companies in the United States.

Some of the company's clients include McDonald's, Heineken, Chick-Fil-A and Lagunitas.

The company got its start when the two brothers and their father bought a small Schlitz beer distributor in South Carolina for $740,000 in 1976, according to Forbes magazine. Reyes Beverage Group distributes 151 million cases of beer each year.

J. Christopher Reyes' estimated net worth is $7.1 billion, and he is ranked the 128th richest person in America, according to Forbes.

He and his wife, Anne, also own a home in Lake Forest, Illinois, and a mansion on the Atlantic Ocean in Hobe Sound, Florida.

The couple have renamed the Driehaus estate Ashburton, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The estate, formerly known as Glanworth Gardens, features a 14,145 square-foot home, 40 acres of gardens and forest, about 621 feet of level frontage, lakeside library, carriage house, boathouse and "children's village."

The 14,145 square-foot home includes 13 bedrooms, a family room with views of the gardens, reflecting pool, lakeside library, office space, formal and informal dining rooms, 13 fireplaces and warming rooms.

The home was built in 1908 for the Harris family, the founding family of Harris Bank and Trust.

Richard Driehaus, who died in 2021, purchased the estate in 1998 and renamed the property Glanworth Gardens in honor of his mother's hometown in Ireland.

