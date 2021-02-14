Burlington area teen killed in snowmobile crash outside Lake Geneva

TOWN OF LINN — A Burlington area teen was killed on Saturday evening after a snowmobile crash just outside Lake Geneva, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The 19-year-old was snowmobiling with a group of friends on Saturday when he collided with a vehicle while crossing a road on his snowmobile, according to DNR Warden Jason Roberts. The pickup truck was pulling a trailer and the snowmobile collided with the trailer, Roberts said.

It occurred around 6 p.m. by the intersection of Highway B and Swamp Angle Road, in the Town of Linn, west of Lake Geneva. The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor for either driver, Roberts said.

At this point they are not releasing the name of the teen until all family have been notified.

In 2020 there were 19 snowmobile fatalities in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Natural Resources. In January of this year there were at least four snowmobile fatalities in Wisconsin, according to an online summary dated Jan. 22. Three of those involved a snowmobiler striking a tree and the fourth involved a snowmobile rolling over and breaking through ice.