Business news: Adams announces new partnership with JC Plumbing of Williams Bay

Adams Power, formerly known as Adams Electric, has announced a new partnership with Jess and Carrie Haak of JC Plumbing of Williams Bay to expand services.

Jess and Carrie Haak have provided plumbing solutions to the area as JC Plumbing for nearly 20 years. The business started in Williams Bay, but they have been operating out of Elkhorn in recent years.

Talking about the partnership, Jess Haak said, “Our family companies share the same ‘customer first focus’ and I cannot wait to build on our foundation with the additional horsepower of Adams.”

This partnership allows the business to offer plumbing services, in addition to offering electrical, low-voltage, heating, cooling and solar needs.

Adams President Jesse Adams added, “We are thrilled to add Jess and Carrie along with their talented and trusted plumbers to our team. Adams has long been dedicated to providing powerful solutions for our customers and the addition of a plumbing division will increase our ability to do so.”