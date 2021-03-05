 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business news: Adams announces new partnership with JC Plumbing of Williams Bay
alert top story

Business news: Adams announces new partnership with JC Plumbing of Williams Bay

{{featured_button_text}}
New partnership announced

Pictured from left to right are Jesse Adams, Jess Haak, Carrie Haak and Ben Adams (founder). Adams Power has announced a new partnership with Jess and Carrie Haak of JC Plumbing of Williams Bay to expand services.

 Submitted photo, Regional News

Adams Power, formerly known as Adams Electric, has announced a new partnership with Jess and Carrie Haak of JC Plumbing of Williams Bay to expand services.

Jess and Carrie Haak have provided plumbing solutions to the area as JC Plumbing for nearly 20 years. The business started in Williams Bay, but they have been operating out of Elkhorn in recent years. 

Talking about the partnership, Jess Haak said, “Our family companies share the same ‘customer first focus’ and I cannot wait to build on our foundation with the additional horsepower of Adams.” 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This partnership allows the business to offer plumbing services, in addition to offering electrical, low-voltage, heating, cooling and solar needs.

 Adams President Jesse Adams added, “We are thrilled to add Jess and Carrie along with their talented and trusted plumbers to our team. Adams has long been dedicated to providing powerful solutions for our customers and the addition of a plumbing division will increase our ability to do so.”

With expansion in mind, Adams acquired the Cycle’s Plus property next to their headquarters located at 801 North Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn. Adams Heating & Cooling and Adams Plumbing Divisions will operate out of the new facility. Adams’ headquarters feature multiple retail showrooms of all Adams products and services, including the Adams SmartTech showroom and the only Generac Generators Retail Showroom in the State of Wisconsin.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Milwaukee’s Phoenix Investors, Founded by Frank Crivello, Ends 2020 with Acquisitions Across Multiple States
Local News

Milwaukee’s Phoenix Investors, Founded by Frank Crivello, Ends 2020 with Acquisitions Across Multiple States

  • Updated

Affiliates of Phoenix Investors, a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced four year-end acquisitions totaling approximately 2,400,000 square feet. In total, Phoenix acquired 9.5 million square feet of industrial real estate across nine states in 2020, increasing its portfolio to a size in excess of 37 million square feet.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics